Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, with an extremely active community of fans. The game is much-loved for its action-packed gameplay and its short matches that throw the player right into the thick of the battle.

Many Indian games like Free Fire have been made for the mobile gaming community. These games hope to recreate the fun gameplay of Free Fire and are great options to consider if you’re a fan of Garena's battle royale.

5 best Indian games like Free Fire on Android

1) Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Scarfall: The Royale Combat (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Scarfall borrows a lot of battle royale gameplay elements from the likes of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. It does justice to the BR theme with a great multiplayer mode for players to enjoy.

In addition, Scarfall features plenty of other game modes that have 4 vs 4 combat matches. Moreover, the game allows for great character customisation to keep things feeling fresh.

Download the game here.

2) Swag Shooter

Swag Shooter (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Swag Shooter is another Indian clone of battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The game has a massive arena where players will have to fight it out until only one person emerges victorious.

However, Swag Shooter allows each player 3 chances to survive till the end, which is a unique spin on the classic BR gameplay.

Additionally, the game has a great set of weapons and characters to choose from as well as decent graphics for the users to enjoy.

Download the game here.

3) Shooting Heroes Legend

Shooting Heroes Legend (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Free Fire features a lot of interesting characters to play with. Shooting Heroes Legend takes a similar approach and allows the player to collect and unlock various legendary heroes to play the battle royale mode.

On top of that, Shooting Heroes also has plenty of other game modes, like a zombie mode as well as capture the flag. The game also features a single-player offline mode for players who wish to play alone.

Download the game here.

4) Blood Rivals

Blood Rivals (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Blood Rivals conducts its battle royale multiplayer mode on a massive map that can be traversed using many vehicles. Moreover, the game allows users to optimise their experience by customising the user interface to fit their needs.

In addition, the game also has pretty decent graphics without the need for a fancy mobile device.

Download the game here.

5) Titan Blood

Titan Blood (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Titan Blood is an epic battle royale game that has plenty of gameplay elements which resemble the ones in Free Fire. Titan Blood also has both online multiplayer modes and offline single-player modes.

With a decent set of weapons and vehicles to choose from, Titan Blood presents exhilarating gameplay that can be enjoyed by all fans of Free Fire.

Download the game here.