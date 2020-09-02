5 best Indian games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban

In a rather swift move, the Indian Government announced that it was banning PUBG Mobile, along with a 117 other Chinese apps with immediate effect. For mainstream gamers who used to play PUBG for hours every day, the ban is a huge shock.

On the other end of the spectrum, casual Indian gamers are now looking for a suitable replacement for PUBG Mobile. Fortunately, there are quite a few Indian games that might as well be able to do the job.

In this article, we look at the five best Indian alternatives to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Ban: Five best Indian alternatives to the game

ScarFall: The Royale Combat

For starters, we have the ultimate Battle Royale experience in the form of ScarFall: The Royale Combat. The game features multiple modes, and has a rather elaborate audio system which sees to a realistic Battle Royale experience.

Image Credits: APKPure

The game provides a multitude of weapon options and is developed by the Phoenix Games Team, which is based in Surat, Gujurat.

Shooting Heroes Legend: FPS Gun Battleground Games

Another recently popular game that has been developed by the Pheonix Games team is the 'Shooting Heroes Legend' Mobile game. The game features a plethora of modes including Capture The Flag and ‘Bomb-only’ mode.

Image Credits: APKPure

Further, the game is suitable for users with low to medium range mobile phones, and promises to be one of the best free-to-play Battle Royale games in the market. After the PUBG ban, quite a few players might decide to turn to this game, which is why their player count could also see an incline after a short while.

Swag Shooter - Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

The Swag Shooter is yet another Battle Royale game that has been developed by the Pheonix Games team. The game promises an enjoyable experience across the plethora of the available online and offline modes, and has a large variety of available weapons.

Image Credits: ApkPure

Further, what sets it apart is the variety of characters that the game has managed to incorporate, with specific powers. (Swag characters).

Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals, also developed by the Pheonix Games team, which is now known as the XSQUADS Games team, has probably the most extensive deathmatch-mode, out of the games mentioned in this list.

Image Credits: ApkPure

The game has numerous other game modes, and provides brilliants graphics and audio features. Further, the game allows players to create custom rooms in order to play with friends!

Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games

The final game on this list has also been developed by the XSQUADS Games team. However, Titan Blood provides a range of interesting features apart from its elaborate gameplay and maps. The game has a wide range of weapons, and has an easy to use Voice-chat system.

Image Credits: ApkPure

Unlike PUBG Mobile, Titan Blood, and all other games mentioned on this list have elaborate offline modes, as well. While finding the perfect alternative might prove difficult, the games mentioned above are the closest you can get to the authentic PUBG experience, as far as Indian games are concerned.