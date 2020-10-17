Free Fire has quickly become the most popular battle royale in India, with over 500 million downloads. A lot of these followers also came to Free Fire after the ban on PUBG Mobile, fueling the community of fans that Free Fire has accumulated.

Free Fire features action-packed gameplay that is as fast-paced, as it is fun. With unique characters to play with and tons of weapons to master, Free Fire has become the game to beat in India.

Looking at the immense popularity of the game, it is hardly surprising that many Indian developers have tried to emulate Free Fire’s success and have created similar games for the masses. In this article, we dive into some of these Indian games and see if they’re worth checking out!

5 best Indian made games like Free Fire

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

ScarFall has managed to do justice to the popular genre of battle royale and successfully created a game that can serve as a great alternative to Free Fire. ScarFall also features a great set of characters, and offers its own unique battle royale experience for users to enjoy.

But more than that, this game also features an offline game mode, making space for a lot of variety in its gameplay.

Download the game here.

2. Swag Shooter

Image credits: APKPure.com

Another Indian game that not only provides an intense online multiplayer experience for players, but also features an offline game mode for users who prefer a single player mode, Swag Shooter is a lot like Free Fire.

With badass characters, a wide range of guns, a ton of vehicles to explore in, and more than a few game modes to keep you occupied, Swag Shooter is one of the best Indian games on Google Play.

Download the game here.

3. Blood Rivals

Image credits: APKPure.com

Blood Rivals is an Indian battle royale game that attempts to add its own unique spin to the genre, much like Free Fire’s 50 player matches. The game gives each player 3 chances to respawn and win as the last man standing.

Apart from its battle royale mode, the game also has a few other game modes, including an offline one as well. Shoot enemies, explore the arena and survive the world of Blood Rivals.

Download the game here.

4. Guardians of the Skies

Image credits: APKPure.com

Before FAU-G can come around and challenge the position of power that Free Fire has sustained after the ban on PUBG Mobile, fans can at least play an Indian Air Force officer in this unique game called Guardian of the Skies.

The gameplay does not feature a battle royale mode, but has a very similar feel to it, with a slight focus on a military lifestyle. You can experience combat, flying, as well as shooting, as an IAF officer would.

Download the game here.

5. World of War Unknown Squad Free Firing Battle

Image credits: APKPure.com

World of War or WOW, as it has come to be known amongst the modest group of fans in the comments section of the game, is an Indian FPS game that attempts to build gameplay that is akin to the style of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

WOW features tons of missions, allowing players to choose from a decent arsenal of weapons to fight against enemies. The controls are easy to master and the game has realistic damage and sound effects, thereby creating an immersive gameplay experience.

Download the game here.