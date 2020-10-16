PUBG Mobile Lite is such a popular battle royale game in India that it is hardly surprising that many similar games have been made by Indian developers. These clones of PUBG Mobile Lite serve as great alternatives to players who can no longer play the game due to the ban in the country.

The best part is that most of these Indian games allow both an online multiplayer mode as well as an offline single-player mode for players who might want the option or the variety. Without further ado, let’s look at the best Indian-made games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 best Indian made games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store

1. Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Scarfall: The Royale Combat (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Scarfall is a great Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite, with a very similar approach to the battle royale gameplay that fans of the genre love so much. The game is designed to run on low-end mobile phones and thus caters to a wide audience in India.

Scarfall features the usual battle royale mode as well as other classic game modes for players to enjoy. With an impressive arsenal and decent graphics, Scarfall is a great game to try next.

Download the game here.

2. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game

MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game (Image credits: APKPure.com)

MaskGun is an Indian multiplayer shooting game that will definitely remind you of the action-packed gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite. There are about three to four different game modes, such as DeathMatch and Bomb Defusal, for players to experience.

MaskGun also features tons of different maps, some with quintessentially Indian names such as Diwali Yard, etc. The game also has regular events and contests to keep users busy at all times.

Download the game here.

3. Swag Shooter

Swag Shooter (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Swag Shooter is a clone of PUBG Mobile Lite that does justice to the battle royale genre of multiplayer gameplay but also manages to provide a single-player offline mode as well. The game features a great range of weapons, allowing players to make the most of the FPS experience.

You can also use multiple vehicles to traverse the massive battle arena and collect loot in order to make the most of the gameplay.

Download the game here.

4. Blood Rivals

Blood Rivals (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Although Blood Rivals is a lot like PUBG Mobile Lite and has based its battle royale gameplay on the latter, it still has a few unique elements. Each player gets 3 chances to respawn in the BR gameplay and survive as the last man standing till the end.

Blood Rivals also features a few other game modes as well as an offline mode for users to try out.

Download the game here.

5. Shooting Heroes Legend

Shooting Heroes Legend (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Shooting Heroes incorporates a wide variety of game modes for its userbase, including the usual battle royale as well as other modes such as Deathmatch and Capture the Flag.

Players can easily master the intuitive controls of the game, making it easy to relish the experience of the FPS gameplay.

Download the game here.