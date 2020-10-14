5 best Indian made games like PUBG Mobile on Play Store

The market for games in India seems to be ripe at the moment, with a significant influx of online gamers post the rise of smartphone games. Playing on mobiles has become a legitimate platform for gaming and has been the primary contributor to the gaming culture growing in this country.

Titles such as PUBG Mobile were instrumental in making gaming as popular as it has become in India. However, there are several talented studios from the country that have been hard at work putting out excellent titles for mobiles.

For players looking for similar shooter-based combat games on their smartphones, here are some of our best picks from Indian developers on Android.

Five best alternatives to PUBG mobile from Indian developers on Google Play Store

1) ScarFall

ScarFall is an exceptionally well-made and polished title that has a responsive and robust gunplay mechanic. It never fails to provide players with a fantastic sense of control over mobility and combat.

This game excels by polishing certain aspects of the game to a great degree to create an experience that remains consistent throughout. With a good variety of game modes, it remains consistently engaging and a great shooter.

2) Titan Blood

The exo-suits and fancy armour are just the beginning of what Titan Blood has in store for players. This game is a fantastic blend of realism and sci-fi elements present in most shooter games of today.

This title holds up quite well against some of the most popular games on the Play Store and is one of the best from an Indian studio. It also has a great number of match types that add a lot of variety to the game.

3) Blood Rivals

Blood Rivals has perhaps the best standard deathmatch mode on Google Play Store and stands out from many similar first-person shooters on the market as a result.

This title is one of the lesser-known, albeit well-made, games on the app and should rank on highly on players' lists.

4) Swag Shooter

Apart from the game's emphasis on cosmetic items and focus on "swag", it is actually a pretty aggressive affair. Swag Shooter's main focus, as the name suggests, is to dispatch enemies in style.

This title has a robust shooter mechanic that works well in every game mode present in-game.

5) Shooting Heroes Legend

Shooting Heroes Legend is very distinct from many of the games on this list by virtue of being a cover-based shooter rather than a first-person shooter. This game is from the third-person perspective and is fantastic by all means.

This title is one of the best in its genre, and one of the best in its class.

