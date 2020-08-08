While Triple-A games dominate the sales charts and help establish the gaming industry as the most lucrative entertainment industry, indie games have always been the hotbed for innovation and creativity.

Many of the best games in the history of video gaming started out as indie games, or stayed indie. While they may not have the bells and whistles of the modern triple-a title, there is something very honest at the core of indie games.

With that said, here are some of our picks for the best indie games on Steam in 2020.

5 best indie games on Steam in 2020

5) The Wolf Among Us

Telltale Games have redefined how an indie studio operates and, at one point, were the biggest indie studios around. Telltale Games reached new heights by acquiring rights properties such as Game of Thrones, Batman and even Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Wolf Among us, an adaptation of the Bill Willingham's Fables comic book series, is one of the most excellent stories in video gaming and is one that will leave you spellbound and wanting for more.

The Wolf Among Us is also one of the best detective stories in games and one that is captivating right from the start.

4) INSIDE

INSIDE comes from the makers of LIMBO and is just as ethereal and dark as people have come to expect. The subtle storytelling of INSIDE is what makes it such a thrilling game right from the start.

Players must piece together the narrative themselves because there is little to no spoonfeeding as they traverse through a dark and an ominous world.

3) My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro is the product of the community's fascination with stylish combat and great retro-wave music. The game simply is one of the best shooter experiences one can have in 2020 and leaves triple-a games in the dust when it comes to pure, exhilarating gunplay.

My Friend Pedro is one of the best indie games currently available and there is no doubt that it will provide players with countless hours of ridiculous gunplay and an awesome soundtrack as well.

2) Carrion

Carrion flips the script on the traditional horror/survival game and puts you in charge of the horror. As a monster straight from the depths of hell, it is your job in Carrion to terrify the measly human beings.

Carrion is absolutely one of the most fun experiences you can have in gaming today, and one that is worth every single penny of its price on Steam.

1) Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium might just be one of the best RPGs to have come out in the last few years. The disorienting and hypnotic nature of the game is only multiplied ten-fold by its brilliant art style and story.

The game puts you in control of a detective who must piece together not just a brutal spree of crimes but also his own identity. The game is one of the most unique projects to have come out in the last decade, and one that deserves more attention.