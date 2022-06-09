5 best indie RPGs worth replaying in June 2022

RPGs are large-scale releases that, more often than not, receive the most recognition. With wide open game worlds and various characters and NPCs dotting the map, these games are much sought after.

Generally, this need is provided by the big-name developers of the gaming industry. Yet, sometimes independent developers also knock it out of the park, with the occasional release that matches even the AAA checklist or manages to deliver a unique experience that no other video game might offer. These kinds of RPGs tend to become rare gems, which typically remain a one-time outing.

As of 2022, there have been many such indie RPGs released over the last few years that can keep players busy with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here are the five best indie RPGs players can try out this June.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 indie RPGs that players should check out in June 2022

1) Tunic

Tunic is an action-adventure RPG from developer Andrew Shouldice and published by Finji. The game follows the adventures of an anthropomorphic fox across a world full of enemies and boss fights. Tunic was released on March 16, 2022, across all platforms and will be coming to next-gen consoles in September 2022.

The game is played in an isometric view, with players maneuvering the fox around the world. Exploration is the main driving feature of the game, as the story, in-game text, and dialogue are all delivered in a language players are mostly not meant to understand.

Tunic employs certain metroidvania elements, with some areas being inaccessible until an item is acquired or enough story progress has been made. The combat and world are similar to the Soulsborne series, with a stamina meter used for rolling and attacking and a checkpoint system similar to the bonfires of Dark Souls.

2) Hades

Hades is the roguelike that stole the show in 2020 when it was released. Developed by Supergiant Games, this game tells an original tale set in the lands of the Underworld of Greek mythology. Following Zagreus, the son of Hades, lord of the dead, this RPG sees the protagonist make his way through many areas of the lands of the dead to escape from the Underworld.

Traversing through the lands of Tartarus, Asphodel, Elysium, and the Temple of Styx, players battle through various monsters and bosses while also making new friends with different famous figures from Greek myths as well as the gods themselves.

The many friends Zagreus makes along the way will give him various items to aid him in his journey, while the gods can grant him different boons, which players can switch up as per their needs. Being a roguelike, the game repeats the same gameplay loop of the four areas while further playthroughs unlock newer endings.

3) Disco Elysium

Widely considered one of the best indie RPGs ever made, Disco Elysium was developed and published by ZA/UM and released on October 15, 2019. This game's protagonist and the player character is a detective who sets out to solve a murder while dealing with amnesia. Disco Elysium is represented in a top-down isometric view, where players control their character.

The game focuses on the various attributes that players must assign during the character creation process. This determines how the player character functions in the game's open world, which skills they are more suited for, and which they will most likely fail at.

Primary attributes in the game are Intellect, Psyche, Physique, and Motorics, which players can further improve upon through leveling. The game doesn't feature any direct combat, instead opting for a TTRPG style skill checks, which, if passed, will allow players to perform actions. Dialogue is also an important aspect that determines how the story unfolds.

4) Loop Hero

Loop Hero is an RPG from Russian developer Four Quarters set in an endlessly looping world. The gameplay follows a Hero at the end of the world where reality itself is soon to be destroyed by none other than God himself, known here as Omega. This 2D top-down retro-style game will push players to use their creativity and ingenuity to progress through the map.

The hero is spawned into the game world, which in the beginning is a simple looped path populated by a handful of enemies. The loop is further enhanced by playing different cards around the map to gain passive abilities, add stronger enemies, and make other such changes across the game.

Players may choose to play as one of three classes: Warrior, Rogue, and Necromancer, with each having its own specific attributes as well as unique attacks. Enemy encounters occur separate from the exploration gameplay, with each enemy defeat giving players a few drops, including new cards, which can be used to traverse the map further. The higher the enemy level, the better the drops.

5) The Forgotten City

From developer Modern Storyteller, The Forgotten City was released as a standalone game in July 2021, although starting life as a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This game is a first-person action-adventure RPG set in an ancient Roman city hidden in the underground areas near the Tiber river in Italy.

Players control an unnamed protagonist, who finds themself in this city and gets embroiled in its politics and assassination plot. There is one rule about the city which asks citizens not to commit any sin, known as the Golden Rule. Breaking this rule means being turned into a golden statue.

This small-scale game's story is intricate and includes many small side quests players can complete. A key aspect of the gameplay is the reset mechanic, a portal that players can go through at any time to reset all events to the time they arrive in the city. Consequently, if players die for some reason, the game resets, and all progress is lost.

