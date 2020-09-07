5 best iOS games like PUBG Mobile Lite

Recently, PUBG Mobile Lite was banned in India, which upset many battle royale fans. The game was a favourite among players, as it was compatible with both high and low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite allowed countless mobile gamers, who did not have the luxury of downloading PUBG Mobile on their phones, to still enjoy the franchise. Even though the former was never available on Apple App Store, if you are searching for good BR titles, you can check out the list below.

Five best iOS games like PUBG Mobile Lite

These are some best similar titles which can be tried:

1. Garena Free Fire: 3volution

Image Credits: Fiverr

This is the closest game to PUBG Mobile Lite in terms of gameplay. There are 50 players in total, and each match lasts about 10 minutes, depending on your survival time. You can also form a squad of four players and enjoy with friends, with your ultimate goal being to be the last person or team standing.

Download from here.

2. Hopeless Land: For Survival

Image Credits: MEmu

Advertisement

The total number of players in this game is much more than PUBG Mobile Lite, with 121 players parachuting down on to an island to loot supplies. A cool feature in this title allows you to take part in air-to-land fights. The controls are easy, and this game is compatible with low-end devices too!

Download from here.

3. Modern Ops: Online Shooter FPS

Image Credits: Google Play

This multiplayer FPS shooter will give you a variety of weapons to choose from, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. You can also form teams of your own and engage in 5v5 matches in various locations. Be part of the Counter-Terrorist team and strive to remove Terrorists by indulging in the competitive gameplay.

Download from here.

4. Rocket Royale: PvP Survival

Image Credits: Google Play

Rocket Royale is not like any other BR game that you have played so far, and you will surely like it for its innovative gameplay. The underlying theme of surviving till the end is present, but in this title, your main motive will be to build a rocket after gathering necessary supplies and escaping from the island. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, you can play the game solo or enjoy it with friends.

Download from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image Credits: Google Play

This is a cuter version of battle royale games, and hence, takes the seriousness out of it, but not the fun. The gameplay of this title, consisting of cartoonish characters, will remind you of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile Lite. It consists of matches lasting two to three minutes, and has 32 players in total, and you can use mini-guns and bazookas to shoot enemies.

Download from here.