When it comes to the battle-royale genre in the mobile gaming world, PUBG Mobile requires no introduction. Sadly for the mobile gamers though, PUBG Mobile was banned in India a few weeks ago, with the government putting it down to security reasons.

Since Indian gamers are deprived of PUBG Mobile, instead of feeling low, they can instead try other games which are of similar nature. There are few of the best titles that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

5 best iOS games like PUBG Mobile to play after server shutdown in India

These are five of the best iOS games like PUBG Mobile that players can play after the server shutdown in India:

1. Battle Prime: Mobile gun brawl

This is a multiplayer third-person shooter game, which offers realistic weapons, like PUBG Mobile does. Players will have to choose a Prime, which is an avatar with special abilities.

Even though this title is not a battle-royale game per se, players will enjoy the 6 vs 6 battles. This game is appreciated for its competitive gameplay and cool graphics.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

When it comes to the video gaming world, Call of Duty is one of the best action titles ever. The massive popularity of the series led to the release of the Android and iOS versions, which has also won over the hearts of mobile gamers.

The gameplay of this title is worthy of appreciation, and the great graphics and amazing sound effects just add to its reputation. Players can enjoy battle royale matches, just like they did in PUBG Mobile.

3. Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

This first-person shooter game is all about killing terrorists. Players have the option to select from the 7 combat modes, and can choose a map according to their preference, from the 14 maps that the title offers.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use. Gamers can have fun killing enemies with powerful weapons in the multiplayer mode, just like they did in PUBG Mobile.

4. Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is also a famous battle-royale game that is enjoyed by thousands of Indian mobile gamers. The speciality of the game is that it offers many characters, each of whom has their own unique personality.

Free Fire also has a collection of realistic weapons like PUBG Mobile. The game also gets major updates from time to time, which gives players access to new skins and accessories.

5. Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

This battle-royale game is for players who loves block-like pixelated characters. There are three modes that the title offers, namely, Battle Royale, Hide and Seek, and Infection.

Like PUBG Mobile, players will have to stay inside the safe zone and defeat their enemies to be the last person standing. This game also gives players the chance to take part in Online PVP matches.

