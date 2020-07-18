5 best iOS games similar to COD Mobile

The guns and glory, fast-paced action, diverse game modes and aesthetic maps have made Call of Duty Mobile one of the best first-person shooting games on iOS. Once you start playing, it becomes irresistibly hard to put your phone down, with online multiplayer gaming revolutionising the mobile gaming industry.

However, if you feel like you have conquered COD Mobile (a tough feat, but possible) don't fret, because we have good news.

Here are our five favourite iOS games similar to COD Mobile

Fortnite

Fortnite (Image: unrealengine.com)

Apart from a great battle royale mode, where you can team up with friends and play the cross-platform multiplayer — just like COD Mobile — this game doesn't hold back when it comes to the battle pass. It regularly brings in new skins and customisations for both weapons and avatars, and often implements popular pop culture trends like Aquaman and Captain America.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image: pubgmobile.com)

Regarded as the top free iPhone game of 2018 by the Apple App Store, PUBG Mobile is possibly there on every other phone, which isn't surprising considering that it has one of the most expansive lists of battle royale maps, besides a variety of intense game modes, including one that pits you against zombies. COD Mobile, are you listening?

Garena Free Fire: Rampage

Garena Free Fire: Rampage (Image: pocketgamer.com)

Unlike the name, this game has a lot of tactical ability involved, in addition to the plain rampage associated with most first-person shooting games. Free Fire's 10-minute survival mode has just 50 players as opposed to 100 in most other games, increasing the stakes of every kill, and prompting a more stealthy, camper-like approach to make it to the end.

Warface: Global Operations

Warface (Image: App Store)

One of the best player-vs-player games for iOS, Warface: Global Operations doesn't just have great graphics, customisable weapons and a scintillating multiplayer setup, but also seven increasingly-evolving maps, the provision of creating your own, unique characters and four intense game modes. This is quite reminiscent of COD Mobile, but with a fresh, novel perspective.

Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat 5 (Image: steampowered.com)

This game takes the COD Mobile concept of XP points a bit further, allowing you to use Skill Points not just to level up, but to activate new abilities and skills related to one of the many classes that you can choose. Another great feature is the option of choosing your playstyle, and working and enhancing the attributes that come under the purview of that specific style.

Apart from the provision of story-based missions that take you across the globe, you can also blow off some steam by watching other players in battle through the Spectator Mode.