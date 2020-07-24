5 best Linux games on Steam in 2020

Linux or Ubuntu has been for quite a while, an extremely popular OS for a lot of PC users. A lot of PC users prefer using the Linux OS over other platforms, but one that is not necessarily built for playing games.

While not a lot of substantial Triple-A games come out with a version of the game for Linux platforms, there is no shortage of quality games for Linux on Steam.

Here we look at some of the best games available for Linux OS on Steam.

5 of the best Linux games on Steam

5) Left 4 Dead 2

If there was a timeless combination that will never fade out of relevancy and popularity in gaming, it would be zombies and guns. Left 4 Dead 2 is a testament to the fact that you don't need flashy gameplay and graphics to provide an endlessly enjoyable experience.

With competent shooting controls and an endlessly satisfying gameplay loop, Left 4 Dead 2 ticks a lot of boxes in the 'great game' category. It is one of the most fun online co-op experiences you can have with a friend or with other people online.

4) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is perhaps one of the most freakishly addictive indie games today. It is a charming indie game that has you tending to a farm you inherit from your grandfather.

The game is a surprisingly deep and entertaining experience that will keep you hooked for days. If you ever feel like kicking your feet up and taking it easy with a video game, Stardew Valley is your friend.

3) Terraria

Terraria has often been described as 'Minecraft, but a 2D side-scroller', and it is not fair to the game. Terrarria has brilliant, unique ideas of its own and does a decent job of creating a pleasant gameplay loop that will keep making you come back to it.

Terrarria is also a straightforward game to get into, but will take a lot of practice to master. It is one of the best indie games of 2020, and is worth every penny of its price tag.

2) Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Sid Meier's Civilization franchise is one of the most beloved Strategy games in the history of gaming, and Civilization VI is a fan-favorite.

The game gives you control of some of the most iconic figures from history, such as Franklin D. Roosevelt of America and Queen Victoria of England.

There are only a handful of game franchises that do Strategy games as well as Civilization.

1) Carrion

Carrion flips the script of the horror genre, quite literally. Instead of the game putting you in control of the prospective and helpless victim, you play as the monster in this great game.

The game is a fantastic reverse horror game, where you play the horror. It is an absolute blast and will keep you entertained for months. Carrion is one of the best indie titles available for Linux.