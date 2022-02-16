Clash Royale is a multiplayer strategy game in which players compete with an 8-card deck in 1v1 and 2v2 battles. These decks are constructed utilizing cards ranging in rarity from Common to Champion.

To win battles while also defending your towers, you'll need a good deck. Each arena necessitates a distinct deck. For example, arena 14 requires a high DPS deck. In this article, we'll go through the best mid-ladder decks to push trophies that work well between arenas 6 and 11.

5 best mid-ladder decks in Clash Royale

5) Miner-Loon Cycle

It's one of the most popular mid-ladder decks, with powerful troops like Mini Pekka, Balloon, and Inferno Dragon providing tremendous DPS. Bats and the Zap spell assist these troops. The deck deploys the Ice Golem as a tank, as well as the Miner and Barbarian Barrel, to attack the opponent's towers directly.

4) Double Prince

The most aggressive deck in Clash Royale includes both Prince and Dark Prince. These two princes, once charged, can do a massive amount of damage to the opponent's troops and towers. Other troops in this 8-card deck are the Giant, Miner, Electro Wizard, Zap, Fireball, and Mega Minion that are used as support troops for both the Princes.

Bailey @TREbolaBailey @ClashRoyale



Enjoy youtube.com/watch?v=YxR4vp… Top 50 global double prince deck strategy guideEnjoy Top 50 global double prince deck strategy guide 😳 @ClashRoyale Enjoy ➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=YxR4vp… https://t.co/g279SLVywE

The Giant acts as a tank, with the Spell cards, Electro Wizard, and Mega Minion supporting it.

3) Mega-Knight-Spell Bait

Mega Knight is used to do massive damage in this mid-ladder deck, while Inferno Dragon and Zap are deployed to deal with opponent troops. Skeleton Barrel and Miner assault the opponent's Towers, while the Bats, Spear Goblins, and Goblin Gang obstruct the opponent's push, making space for Mega Knight.

2) LavaLoon Skeleton Dragons

This deck has a high Elixir need, but when used appropriately, it can store Elixir for emergency pushes while also doing a lot of damage. The Lava Hound serves as a tank in this deck, while the Inferno Dragon, Skeleton Dragon, Arrows, and Zap provide support.

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI



⚔️ 58% WR (111k games)

8102 Nicky (Global #56)

39+ GC Wins, 7d

110+ CRL20 Wins



#DeckSpotlight #ClashRoyale Lava Loon — another classic combo — has performed well at the CRL 20-win challenge. It’s currently 6th by challenge completion. on.royaleapi.com/laloonsd ⚔️ 58% WR (111k games)8102 Nicky (Global #56)39+ GC Wins, 7d110+ CRL20 Wins Lava Loon — another classic combo — has performed well at the CRL 20-win challenge. It’s currently 6th by challenge completion. on.royaleapi.com/laloonsd⚔️ 58% WR (111k games)🏆 8102 Nicky (Global #56)✅ 39+ GC Wins, 7d😱 110+ CRL20 Wins #DeckSpotlight #ClashRoyale https://t.co/0cGl2QORAK

Barbarians are used to halt the enemy's advance, while the Miner and Balloon are used to directly attack the enemy's Towers.

1) Hog Lightning Control

Attacking troops like Ice Wizard, Hog, and Mini Pekka make up one of the strongest mid-ladder decks in Clash Royale. Logs and Lightning spells support these high-damage cards. The Goblin Gang and Ice Spirit are employed to stop the enemy's onslaught, while the Ice Golem serves as a tank.

Edited by Mayank Shete