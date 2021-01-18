5 best mid lane champions to use in League of Legends Season 11

For a well-framed and balanced lineup in League of Legends, mid laners stand firm as the key linchpins towards snowballing their team to victory.

Mid lane is one of the most crucial lanes in League of Legends because it possesses the highest entry points. A player receives high XP and gold from the mid lane making it, arguably, one of the most important lanes in the game.

Being the core strength of a team, a mid laner is provided with the opportunity to solo lane and amass a notable lead against the enemy mid laner. Mid lane champions play key roles in League of Legends team fights as well as in solo-killings.

League of Legends Mid Lane Map (Image via Riot Games)

Mid lane is also one of the game’s easiest roles to carry within League of Legends. This is mostly because players can easily access any other part of the map from mid lane. Great mid laners are them, who can effectively roam to other lanes while keeping good pressure on their own mid lane opponent. Champions that can do that well are indispensable.

And to help out newer League of Legends enthusiasts, the top 5 list today will talk about some of the best mid lane picks in the game.

Five best Mid Lane Champions to pick in League of Legends season 11

#5 Annie

Goth Annie (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Annie, "The Dark Child" of the game, is one of the best mid lane picks in the ongoing League of Legends season. She is easy to play with and has simple win conditions.

Her combo can be used to on-shot enemy squishies. Annie has always been one of the most popular mid-lane picks. Now she is even better since her E - Molten Shield works as an actual shield. She can use it on her teammates, which is very effective during her 2 vs. 2 team fights with junglers.

Annie is capable of dealing fast, massive damage to enemies without needing much gold. The best way to play her macro-wise is to look for flanks and use protobelt or flash for big stuns and ults. If Annie gets a good flank, she can solo in a teamfight quite smoothly.

#4 Fizz

Void Fizz (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The Tidal Trickster of "League of Legends'' is back in the meta after a long hiatus. He hugely benefitted from the new itemization, making him a great blind pick in the middle lane.

Fizz is currently overpowered since all his core items got buffed in the recent item update. He is now stronger than ever and, most importantly, easy to play with. Once Fizz grabs the hextech alternator and reaches level 6, he can easily one-shot squishy champions without even triggering his E.

Fizz answers other popular mid laners currently dominating the meta quite well, such as Akali, Ekko, Viktor, or Zed. His ability to easily roam to side lanes is also unparalleled due to the low cooldown on his jump ability, which allows him to shave off crucial seconds by jumping over walls.

#3 Yone

Spirit Blossom Yone (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Yone is a popular pick and currently one of the best mid lane choices in League of Legends. The "Unforgettable Champion" isn't that hard to play with, as he is generally portrayed to be. He is much easier to handle when compared to champions like Yasuo.

Yone’s kit is all about getting burst, trades, and cc onto his enemies. Typically, the kit is about getting sequences setup, diving the opponents, and dishing out as much damage before retreating off.

Yone gets a big in-game advantage in League of Legends as he is capable of winning any lane. He becomes a beast after his first item. The Shieldbow rush and Galeforce rush builds have become immensely effective for Yone after the recent 11.1 update.

#2 Ekko

Pulsefire Ekko (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Ekko can now stand out as one of the most effective mid lane picks in League of Legends season 11. He is also easy to play with and quite efficiently abuses the new League items.

Protobelt has become better than the previous season, and so is Lich Bane. These two are the core build items of "The Boy who Shattered Time," making him stronger than ever.

Ekko's kit is insane as he hardly needs his R to deal heavy damage to enemies. He can just jump-in and burst in team fights. If that fails to kill, he can kite away with his movement speed and go back for a second hit. Ekko is a League of Legends mid lane assassin. If he gets a high creep score, low in-game deaths, and makes it to two items, he becomes deadlier.

#1 Anivia

Cosmic Anivia (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Anivia’s small rework of her kit in the recent League of Legends update made her an insane pick in the middle lane. She is one of the more difficult picks on the list and might need some practice to get good going with her.

Anivia has always been a hard champion for Riot Games to balance. Simply because she has got everything in her kit to be a strong mid laner. The only weakness is her low-mobility.

The "Cryophoenix" is certainly one of the best mid laners in the ongoing season as her mid to late game got much better than before. Her ultimate Glacial Storm now acts as a great zoning tool both offensively and defensively. If a League of Legends game ever gets to a point where a mid laner needs to turtle and farm up, Anivia is the best champion for it.

