Bedwars is one of the genius game variants made by the creative community of Minecraft players.

Bedwars is incredibly popular on Minecraft servers, creating a PvP battle of epic proportions that can keep players on their toes.

While using texture packs may not traditionally be considered the right course of action for PvP games like Bedwars, it is in fact, a great way to boost your gaming experience. The use of the right Minecraft texture packs can help increase the FPS of the game, helping you evade attacks and kill your enemies faster.

To that end, here is a list of the best Minecraft texture packs to use when playing on a Bedwars server!

5 best Minecraft texture packs for Bedwars

1. Depixel

Image credits: Planet Minecraft

Depixel is one of the best texture packs for Minecraft players that do not own beefy gaming PCs but still want a decent FPS and performance. The pack remains true to the original textures of the game, but dramatically increases the performance of the game.

All the textures in this pack are in 32 by 32, which helps improve what the game looks like, without compromising on the speed of the gameplay.

Download the pack here.

2. Chroma

Image credits: Reddit

Chroma is a Minecraft texture pack that has been designed to boost the FPS of the game and is especially meant for players who love the thrill of fast-paced PvP battles like Bedwars.

However, the pack does not let down on the looks either and has created pretty animations that are bound to make your game look better. Additionally, the pack also has a custom sky and clearer water.

Download the pack here.

3. Magma

Image credits: Resourcepack.net

Created using 16 by 16 textures, Magma is perfect for PvP Minecraft players who wish to give their gameplay an FPS boost. The pack itself features simple graphics that can run on an average system.

Moreover, the pack has saturated colors and textures. Thus, the pack is capable of boosting the performance of Minecraft without giving up on the quality of the graphics in the game.

Download the pack here.

4. Faithful

Image credits: Planet Minecraft

Faithful is one Minecraft texture pack that stays true to its name. The pack was made to keep faithful to the original style of graphics in the game while also giving a push to the FPS.

With textures that are in 32 by 32 pixels, Faithful creates stunning graphics that are a delight, not just for PvP players, but also the ones who would rather quietly enjoy their survival mode gameplay.

Download the pack here.

5. DarkPvP

Image credits: Planet Minecraft

DarkPvP brings a certain dark and sinister quality to the graphics of Minecraft that would be much appreciated by players who enjoy the medieval fantasy feel of the game.

Created in a 16 by 16 resolution, this texture pack is great for delivering the ultimate performance in the game. You can expect epic PvP battles with DarkPvP. The pack can also be a great partner to normal survival gameplay.

Download the pack here.