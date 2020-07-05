5 best mobile Android games that can be played in Portrait mode

Games on Android and iOS devices today have progressed far beyond of what was thought capable in mobile gaming.

These are some of the best games that you can play in Portrait Mode on your smartphone.

Rahul Bhushan

Duet

Mobile gaming has slowly, over the years, has become a legitimate gaming platform. Android and iOS devices have gradually taken over the space previously held by handheld consoles.

Hardware in both Android and iOS devices has gotten significantly better and is perfectly capable of running huge games with in-depth gameplay mechanics and graphics.

However, there is still a demand for casual games that players can enjoy in their downtime or while commuting. These are some of the best games that you can play in Portrait Mode.

Meaning, you will be able to play these games, essentially, with one hand only.

5 of the best mobile Android games you can play in portrait mode

5) Merchant

(picture credits: the pyrotechnician, youtube)

Merchant is a RPG game that brings an authentic Roleplaying experience to the Android platform. It is an entertaining game that offers a lot for fans of the RPG genre.

Google Play Store Download Link

4) Hoplite

Hoplite

Hoplite is one of those games that probably feels like it was a huge hit in the early 90s and late 80s. However, it is fresh enough to be an enjoyable game, even in the 2020s.

The turn-based combat that focuses more on mobility around small maps is what sets this apart from any other dungeon crawler.

Hoplite is one of the best games that you can play on your Android device.

Google Play Store Download Link

3) Temple Run

Temple Run

One of the breakout games on Android devices, Temple Run, is perhaps one of the most iconic and popular games for smartphones.

It is one of the first games that innovated in the endless runner genre. Temple Run is a game that anybody can get into and be hooked instantly.

Google Play Store Download Link

2) Pixel Dungeon

(picture credits: apkpure.com)

Bringing the popular roguelike genre to the Android platform, Pixel Dungeon is simply one of the best games you can play on your smartphone.

This dungeon crawler with procedurally generated levels is a great throwback to the most popular genre of the 90s: roguelike.

Google Play Store Download Link

1) Duet

Duet

Duet is one of the most simple games to understand, and endlessly fun to play. The game is a hypnotic experience that captivates you from the get-go.

The objective is to traverse through the level without hitting the obstacles on the way. The catch is that you control two vessels instead of one.

Google Play Store Download Link