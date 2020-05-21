Free Fire

Whenever you open your smart-phone, do you end up playing PUBG Mobile for the umpteenth time?

Now, you can choose to play other battle royale games as well. Here’s a list of alternate mobile games you can play if you are tired of playing PUBG Mobile over and over again.

5 best mobile battle royale alternatives to PUBG Mobile

# 1: Call of Duty

Call of Duty. Image: CNet Free Fire. Image: Google Play

Much like PUBG Mobile, you can gear up by looting a drop from the plane. There is also a zone that shrinks with time.

Even though Call of Duty has a much faster pace than PUBG, you will love the game if you prefer to play aggressively from the very beginning.

# 2: Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival. Image: Google Play

The concept behind both PUBG Mobile and Rules of Survival are quite similar. You have to drop down from an airplane in a closed arena and then fight for survival till the end.

You’ll find nearly the same weapons as you do in PUBG Mobile and you’ll also have a zone to make sure that you’re always on the move.

# 3: Knives Out

Knives Out. Image: PR Newswire

In Knives Out, there are 100 players who fight it out in the game arena just like in PUBG Mobile.

This game has decent graphics and smooth gameplay. Those who are not yet 17 can opt for this game as PUBG Mobile and Rules of Survival are recommended for those who are above 17.

# 4: Survivor Royale

Survivor Royale. Image: Pinterest

Survivor Royale is a game from the makers of Rules of Survival. This game is not too different from Rules of Survival.

Survivor Royale features a zone that shrinks with time, just as it is the case in Rules of Survival as well. The weapons in this game are also quite similar to the ones in Rules of Survival.

There is a Firework Night mode which is fun to play as you can only use firework weapons to kill your enemy.

# 5: Free Fire

Free Fire. Image: Google Play

Last but definitely not the least comes the very popular game, Free Fire.

Even though PUBG Mobile has better graphics, vehicles and weapons, those who love PUBG Mobile are sure to love Free Fire as well because of the quick gameplay. In Free Fire, there are 50 people who land in the an island. The game is fast-paced and one match lasts for about 10 minutes.