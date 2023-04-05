Whether you are a fan of these pre-historic creatures or not, mobile dinosaur games are something you cannot ignore. Even though there are some amazing PC-based games that revolve around dinosaurs, mobile gamers have waited a long time. Some games for pre-schoolers and schoolchildren are available on the Play Store; however, they never attracted mobile gamers, nor did they please them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

5 best mobile dinosaur games to play in April 2023

1) Jurassic Monster World

Jurassic Monster World, developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited, is an amazing mobile dinosaur game available on the market. The game is set up in a post-apocalyptic world that includes seven maps. Two teams with six players will ride their dinosaurs and battle it out until one wins.

Only two game modes are currently available in the game. Players will get to choose from 366 dinosaurs apart from the epic editions. These are divided into four groups and each can reach up to level 15.

2) ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved is without a doubt one of the best titles in mobile dinosaur games. The story revolves around the player's character, stranded on an island called ARK without any resources.

Players then need to use their skills to tame or kill a variety of dinosaurs, go hunting, harvest crops, and more to create a sustainable ecosystem to survive. Players might need to team up with or against hundreds of other players in the game to survive.

ARK: Survival Evolved features paint items, building structures, tribe systems, and a lot more. You can breed and ride dinosaurs in a living ecosystem. With high-end next-gen visuals and RPG statistics, this game will quickly draw you in.

3) Jurassic World

Jurassic World: The Game was created by Ludia in 2015. It is a construction and management simulation game that allows the players to build and maintain the Jurassic World Park from the movie. Gameplay is based on players buying dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals via special car packs or by other means.

To buy dinosaurs in the Jurrasic World, players need to complete some challenges in the arena mode. There are more than 100 different types of dinosaurs to play with and plenty of action to perform, and it has already crossed 50 million downloads.

4) Dino Tamers

Dino Tamer is a mobile dinosaur game and RPG survival title with over ten million downloads on the Play Store. It has one of the most important storylines in the complete MMO scene. It is completely free and includes a lot of content to attract players. With such a varied range of content, it can be very addictive too. So, players need to be careful while playing this one.

There are two different game modes available in the game - PvP mode and Survival mode. Players can compete with different players to win a reward in the former and they need to survive against other players in the latter.

5) Dino Hunter – Deadly Shores

Dino Hunter is one of the most favorite mobile dinosaur games and has crossed 50 million downloads in the Play Store.

The dinosaur-based shooting game is one of the oldest mobile dinosaur games, but still receives some updates. Published by Glu Games Inc., the story revolves around players hunting dinosaurs and visiting exotic locations of the Jurassic times. There are plenty of cool weapons to try from. Overall, this is one of the best mobile dinosaur games available out there.

