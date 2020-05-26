Mobile games on PC. Image: YouTube

Do you wish to play your favourite mobile games on the computer? If yes, then welcome to the club!

If you want to play mobile games in your computer, then you would require a good emulator like BlueStacks, an Android PC and Mac emulator, which will help you to run these mobile games on your PC.

5 best mobile games to play on PC

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile. Image: Medium

You can play this battle royale game using Tencent’s own PC emulator for PUBG Mobile, named Tencent Gaming Buddy. The game is more likely to run smoothly in your computer in comparison to your phone. If your phone does not have enough space to support the game, you can always choose your computer.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty. Image: Hindustan Times

Originally a PC game, Call of Duty made a lot of noise when the mobile version was released a few months ago. If you are a PC gamer then you’ll feel much more comfortable to play with the help of your keyboard and mouse rather than using your phone.

State of Survival

State of Survival. Image: Mobile Mode Gaming

State of Survival is the best zombie adventure mobile game and you can now play it in your computer. Whether you want to expand your territories or take in new survivors, this game will become more interesting to play in PC. You can play this game and you can simultaneously do other work in the background.

Epic Seven

Epic Seven. Image: Medium

If you love anime, then you’ll love to play this game. This role playing game is one of the best games out there. Your laptop/ PC will surely accentuate the graphics of the game combats and the new missions that you would have to accomplish will keep you engrossed. This game is here to stay!

King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare

King of Avalon. Image: Google Play

This is one of the few mobile games which has been around for a long time and is sure to stay here for an even longer time. You can be assured never to lose interest playing it. In this a multiplayer game, you need to build kingdoms. You also need an emulator to play it in your computer like all the other games.