5 best mobile games that don't need WiFi

Mobile games have always been around to keep you engaged, whether on wifi/internet or not.

Play these mobile games when you do not have an internet connection.

Mobile games that do do require internet connection. Image: Twitgoo.

Mobile games have always given people the opportunity to escape from the mundane real world for some time. One of the great things about a few mobile games is that it can run without a proper internet connection. Offline mobile games were popular way before the battle royale games made their way into the smartphone realm.

5 best games that can run without internet

So, if you have limited or no internet in your smartphone, here are some of the good offline mobile games that you can try out:

Temple Run

Temple Run. Image: Temple Run Wiki - Fandom.

Released way back in 2011, Temple Run made the way into the smartphones of every teenager. Whether or not you liked mobile games, you must have tried this endless running game at least once in your smartphone. The best part is that you can play this game without internet connection. So, go relive your addictive childhood game and collect as many rewards as possible.

Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers. Image: VentureBeat.

Most of those who liked Temple Run, also liked Subway Surfers. Like the Temple Run, this was also a running game where you were required to collect coins and avoid getting caught by the cops. Time to revisit this game when your data pack expires!

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne. Image: Google Play.

If you are into racing games, then this is the best game that can keep you engaged when you do not have internet connection. The only downside to this game is its size. It consumes a lot of space and there are frequent updates thrown your way.

Chess

Chess. Image: Google Play.

You can play this board game in your smartphone when you are bored to get those brain cells working. You won’t be able to play with your friends online but you can play with a robot in your smartphone when you do not have internet connection.

Scrabble Go

Scrabble Go. Image: Daily Mail.

A personal favourite, this game is for the people who love playing with words. Combine the letters given to you to make meaningful words and get points. Like chess, internet connection is not necessary as you can play this game against a robot in your smartphone.