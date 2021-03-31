5 best Mortal Kombat fatalities of all time

Since its inception, Mortal Kombat has attracted fans because of its amazing finishing moves and the gore that came along with it.

These finishing moves, termed as fatalities, are often used to finish battles because there's no possible way for the enemy to recover. Different characters have different fatalities unique to their persona.

The best fatalities in Mortal Kombat aren't just gory, but they're humorous too. Over the years, fatalities have evolved, but there are some that have held on to the mantle and remained the best Mortal Kombat fatalities of all time.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 fatalities of all time in Mortal Kombat

#1 Spine Rip - Sub-Zero

The Spine Rip does sound like something out of the Beyblade universe, but it isn't. Fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise love this iconic fatality. It looks like a simple uppercut, but it isn't one. Sub-Zero manages to rip the spine out of his enemy. To add to the gory effect, the head of the enemy is still attached to the spine as well.

#2 Kiss of Death - Sonya

This is Sonya's signature fatality in Mortal Kombat. It's a very simple move, albeit with rather deadly effects. In this fatality, Sonya blows a kiss towards her enemy, which makes them throw up uncontrollably, causing them to fall to the floor.

Once they're on the floor, Sonya proceeds to stomp on their heads endlessly, pounding it to a pulp. This specific version of the fatality was seen in Mortal Kombat Deadly Alliance, but there are other versions of this fatality as well, where the enemy either burns or explodes.

#3 Toasty - Scorpion

Scorpion is one of the classic characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise. His fatality has also been regarded as one of the most iconic ones of all time. As a part of his fatality, Scorpion takes off his mask and then blows a ball of flames towards his enemy, frying them crisp in their place.

#4 Liu Kang

Liu Kang may be Mortal Kombat's very own Bruce Lee, but he's got an iconic fatality of his own. Although he's known for his bicycle kick style fatalities in Mortal Kombat, he also possesses the ability to transform into a dragon and eat his enemy from the waist up, before turning back into a human again.

#5 New Species - D'vorah

This fatality has managed to make it onto the list because of the sheer amount of creepiness it exudes. The fatality involves Mortal Kombat's D'vorah hitting her opponent on the shoulder, before spitting what seems to be bug-infested acid into their faces. Her opponent then falls down to the floor and a bug comes out of their torso. This is, by far, the creepiest of all fatalities in Mortal Kombat.

