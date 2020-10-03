5 best multiplayer Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that is unfortunately not available to Indian players anymore. It was famous for being compatible with both low and high-end phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite is enjoyed by many around the world, along with their friends. If you are searching for multiplayer games like this title, you can look at the list below.

Best Android alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite

These are five of the most suitable such games:

1. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

Image Credits: Sensor Tower

This is a multiplayer 3D FPS game that has simple and easy controls. MaskGun had good graphics and is downloadable for free from Google Play Store.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title has two Deathmatch modes that you can enjoy with friends. Apart from these two match types, you can also enjoy the thrilling Bomb Defusal Mode.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire: BOYAAH Day

Image Credits: App Sliced.

This title has always been a close competitor of PUBG Mobile Lite. You will like it because of its gameplay, controls, and the unique characters that it offers.

The latest update, known as the Booyah Day update, brought two new guns and a new spawn island, which you can enjoy. Just remember the rules of battle royale games in general, and you will not face any difficulty playing matches in Free Fire.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Pinterest

The best part about this battle-royale game is that it can be played without an internet connection. The gameplay is also very similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

If you have a low-end phone, you need not worry, as ScarFall is compatible with high and low-end devices. This game is a good choice, as reflected in its rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. Game of Survival

Image Credits: Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

Instead of people, you will be fighting zombies in this game. It is not a battle royale offering, but you will have to gather supplies and hunt for weapons like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Your main goal in Game of Survival will be to survive the zombie apocalypse. This title has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, which is reason enough to download it.

Download it from here.

5. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image Credits: OXiDroid

This battle royale game will also remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite in terms of gameplay. The controls are slightly different, but one or two matches will be enough to get used to it.

The number of people in one match in Hopeless Land is more than double that in PUBG Mobile Lite, ensuring that the matches last longer. You will also have to keep track of the shrinking time zone and the red zone.

Download it from here.