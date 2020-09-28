5 best multiplayer games like Ludo

Ludo is one of the most favourite board games of all time, and many people around the world have engaged in an exciting match of Ludo in their childhood. And due to the advancement of technology, you and your friends can now played this game online.

Multiplayer games today only require a device and an internet connection. If you are equipped with these two, you can easily play games online along with your friends. If you are in search of multiplayer games like Ludo, take a look at the list below!

Five most similar multiplayer games to Ludo

These are some the best such alternatives that you can try:

1. Tic Tac Toe Online Multiplayer Game

You must have played Tic Tac Toe numerous times with your friends in the back of your copy. If you are missing your school and college life, you can now connect with your friends online and play!

The best part about this game is that it is only 2.5 MB in size, so it will barely take up space on your phone. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Battle Ludo

This game brings a twist to ordinary Ludo, and instead of simple pieces, you will have four planes to play with. The rules are not much different from Ludo, so you would not face any difficulty playing it.

There can be a maximum of four players in one match, and Battle Ludo has a user-friendly interface and good sound effects.

Download it from here.

3. Business Game

Like Ludo, this title has also been a classic board game for many years. Thanks to technology, you and your friends can now play it online.

Business Game is all about buying and selling real estate, including land, railroads, and utilities. Your primary objective will be to become the last person in the game with money and not end to up in jail!

Download it from here.

4. Chess Time – Multiplayer Chess

Chess is and will always be one of the best board games ever. All you need is an internet connection to connect to players all over the world.

You can choose the theme of the match and set it as per your preference. You can also chat with your opponent via the in-game chat feature.

Download it from here.

5. Carrom Pool

Carrom Pool is one of the best online carrom games ever, and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store. This title also gets appreciated for its smooth controls and good game physics.

There are two game modes, named Carrom Pool and Disc Pool, that you can choose from. You can play this game against the AI, offline, or with your friends online.

Download it from here.