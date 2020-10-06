5 best multiplayer games like PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game known for its excellent graphics and realistic weapons. This title requires an internet connection and takes up significant storage space on Android devices.

A big draw about PUBG Mobile is that it can be enjoyed with friends, and hence, is popular as a multiplayer game as well. Thus, if you are in search of similar multiplayer games, check out the list given below for some recommendations.

Best multiplayer alternatives to PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store

These are five of the best such titles that you can try out:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best shooter games out there, and will give you an enriching experience. From the battle royale mode to the 5v5 Deathmatch, you will want to play it over and over again.

Like PUBG Mobile, this title will take up a significant amount of space on your phone. With a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, COD Mobile also gets appreciated for its good graphics and realistic guns.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire: BOYAAH Day

Garena Free Fire is one of the best battle royale games that you can play, along with PUBG Mobile. The gameplay, controls and unique characters make this title an instant favourite.

The developer has also come up with two new guns and a new spawn island, via the recent Booyah Day update. The basic rules of BR games apply in this title as well, so you would not face much difficulty playing it.

Download it from here.

3. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

This battle royale game will remind you of PUBG Mobile when it comes to gameplay. The controls might seem a little confusing at first, but one or two matches are enough to make you feel comfortable.

The number of people in one match is more than in PUBG Mobile, so games might last longer, depending on your survival time. This title also has a shrinking time zone and a red zone.

Download it from here.

4. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

This multiplayer 3D FPS game receives appreciation for its easy controls and unique characters. MaskGun also has good graphics and cool weapons that you can use to kill enemies.

Like PUBG Mobile, this title has Deathmatch modes that you can play with friends. The Bomb Defusal Mode is also exciting and entertaining to try out.

Download it from here.

5. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The gameplay of this title is very similar to PUBG Mobile, so you will not face any difficulty playing it. ScarFall has a unique feature which will allow you to respawn three times, increasing your chances of survival!

The best part about this battle royale game is that it is compatible with both high and low-end devices. ScarFall also has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store, and can be played without an internet connection.

Download it from here.