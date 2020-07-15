5 best offline Android games under 100 MB in 2020

As mobile games are getting better each year, their storage requirements are also becoming more demanding. However, there are still many games that require less storage space on your phone and can even run without an internet connection.

Here are five of the best offline Android games under 100 MB that you can enjoy in 2020.

5 best offline Android games under 100 MB

1) 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

8 Ball Pool is the best pool game out there and can be played without an internet connection. There are two options that you can choose from if you want to play the game offline. They are ‘Pass n’ Play’ and ‘Play Quick Fire’.

2) Shadow Fighter

Shadow Fighter (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Shadow Fighter is often regarded as the best role-playing game and requires less than 100 MB of storage. With multiple levels to cross, you will be incredibly engrossed in the action of the game.

Advertisement

3) World Cricket Championship Lite

World Cricket Championship Lite (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

If you want to play the best Android game for cricket which takes less than 100 MB of storage, look no further than World Cricket Championship Lite. From commentary to gameplay, this game has a lot to offer despite its small size.

4) Racing Reborn

Racing Reborn (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

If you love playing racing games like Asphalt 8, then you will definitely like Racing Reborn. The best part about this game is that it takes less space than Asphalt 8 but ranks nearly the same when it comes to graphics.

5) Feist

Feist (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Feist is not a very popular game. It follows the life of a creature who gets itself entangled in a fight for survival. With this game, you will be able to explore a world filled with strange creatures even when you do not have a steady internet connection.