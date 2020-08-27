5 best offline Android games under 200 MB in size

Offline games are quite popular as they require very low specifications to run on devices, allowing players to have a good gaming experience even if they do not have an internet connection. Moreover, these games do not take a lot of space on a smartphone.

With that in mind, here are five of the best offline Android games that are under 200 MB in size.

Best offline Android games that are under 200 MB in size

1. Driving Zone 2: Racing Simulator

Driving Zone 2 (Image Courtesy: Android Gameplay Weekly, YouTube)

From classic hatchback cars to powerful SUVs, there are many vehicles that you can get access to if you download this car racing simulator game.

Driving Zone 2 will allow you to race past your opponents and even escape from the police. The controls are very simple, and the game can also be enjoyed by kids.

Size: 144 MB

Download it here.

2. DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter

Dead Trigger (Image Courtesy: Apk4all.com)

With over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store, Dead Trigger will give you some scary action to indulge in. You can explore the city in the game and gather vital essentials which will help you kill the zombies that have taken over the area.

You can also equip yourself with powerful weapons and explosives in order to put an end to the bloodthirsty zombies.

Size: 194 MB

Download it here.

3. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image Courtesy: APKPure.com)

As the name suggests, Swag Shooter is a battle royale game and is the best one that is available under 200 MB. The gameplay is like any other battle royale game, and your ultimate goal will be to survive until the end.

Along with the guns, you can also hunt for scopes and other attachments to help you get rid of your enemies more efficiently.

Size: 168 MB

Download it here.

4. Rush Hour Racing

Rush Hour Racing (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Rush Hour Racing is another racing game that you can try. You can pick a car or a bike for a race, and the best part is that you can tilt your phone to control your vehicle.

You have to weave your way through the traffic and break the speed limit to become the best racer. The game offers 19 different cars for you to choose from.

Size: 132 MB

Download it here.

5. Major GUN: War on terror

Major GUN: War on Terror (Image Courtesy: AndroidTop.net)

You will definitely like Major GUN: War on terror if you are into arcade-style gameplay. Your job will be to wipe out the terrorists in the game before they kill you.

There are over 100 missions, featuring several unique locations, that are available for you to complete. There are also Daily Challenges that you can complete to get boosts and funds.

Size: 100 MB

Download it here.