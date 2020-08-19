Offline Android games are trendy among players, as an internet connection is not mandatory for enjoying them. These games also work as they do not take up a chunk of storage in the smartphone.

If you want to play Android mobile games but are unable to, because of your internet connection and storage, worry not, as we have compiled a list of games meant for you.

Five best offline Android games which are 50 MB or less

These are the best such titles that take up less storage on devices:

32 Secs: Traffic Rider

32 Secs: Traffic Rider (Image Credits: isTom Games, YouTube)

If you are into motorcycle racing, you will love this Android game. All you need to do is beat your opponents by reaching the maximum speed and collecting coins to upgrade your bike. Remember to go through the turbo zones for the best velocity and burn your nitro to gain speed. The ambience and graphics of this game are pretty cool, so you can give it a try!

Size: 50 MB

Real Farming Tractor Farm Simulator: Tractor Games

Real Farming Tractor Farm Simulator: Tractor Games (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

If you love farming simulator games, then this title is for you. You will have to do agricultural work and transport cargo from the farm to the city. The game has easy controls and is genuinely enjoyable if you love farming.

Size: 36 MB

Daddy Was A Thief

Daddy Was A Thief (Image Credits: Rebel Twins, YouTube)

This is an Android game that you can play if you want some light-hearted fun. It is a vertical arcade title where your primary objective will be to run away from the police trying to catch you. While descending through the building, you will get several obstacles that you have to avoid. There are several achievements that you can earn which will make you play it even more.

Size: 36 MB

Death Moto 4

Death Moto 4 (Image Credits: Google Play)

This is another Android game that you can try if you love motorbikes. It is all about riding your two-wheeler at high speed and defeating your enemies. It is one of the best offline action-oriented games out there, known for its graphics. So, vroom away and get yourself involved in some serious fighting!

Size: 29 MB

Running Fred

Running Fred (Image Credits: Google Play)

This is one of the popular Android running games where you have to make sure your character is successful in not falling prey to the danger chasing him. You can choose from multiple game modes like Adventure, Challenge, and Endless Running. You can perform various acrobatic maneuvers while ensuring that you don’t fall into the traps laid down for you.

Size: 50 MB