5 best offline Android games under 500 MB

Android games allow you to enjoy your favourite mobile games from the comforts of your home. Most of them do not even take up considerable space on the device, which is an added advantage.

What is better than Android games that require less than 500 MB on your phone? Offline Android games under 500 MB, of course! For the titles recommended below, you do not even need an internet connection!

Five best offline Android games under 500 MB

These are the best such titles under this storage bracket:

1. Cover Fire: free shooting games

Image Credits: Google Play

Cover Fire is one of the best offline shooting games to play on your smartphone without an internet connection. In this game, you take it upon yourself to guide your team in battle against terrorists. There are many weapons that you can use to defend yourself and wipe out the terrorists. The story mode of this game is very challenging, and you will indeed have a fun time playing it.

Size: 318 MB

2. Overkill 3

Advertisement

Image Credits: Game Troopers, YouTube

You will enjoy this game more in the multiplayer mode, but you can also choose to play it offline. Overkill 3 is a shooter game where you have to defend a generator for as long as you can. The guns in this game can also be customised, which is pretty cool. The graphics are also great, considering that this is just a mobile game under 500 MB in size.

Size: 420 MB

3. Arcane Quest Legends – Offline RPG

Image Credits: Baixaki

If you like games like Prince of Persia and Darksiders, you will definitely like this game, where you have to bring back peace to the land. For this, you need to kill many demons and monsters in this action-RPG title. Aside from the primary quests, there are also side missions that you can partake in. You can also create your character and choose a combat style that you are comfortable with.

Size: 382 MB

4. Detective Story: Jack’s Case – Hidden objects

Image Credits: Aliaksei Lohinau, YouTube

If you love detective stories, this is a game that you should try. Like all games based on detective stories, its storyline is interesting. There will be many quests that you need to complete and look for hidden objects. There are as many as 30 characters that you can communicate with! To know more about the criminals, you need to collect cards, which will give you the necessary information.

Size: 475 MB

5. CarX Highway Racing

Image Credits: Google Play

CarX is a racing game based on a realistic physical model, which makes sure that you have an excellent mobile gaming experience. Like all racing games, you will need to beat your opponents in a race and escape from the clutches of cops. There are various game modes and high-quality car models to select. So, pick up speed in the highway and whoosh past other racers!

Size: 427 MB