Free Fire is a famous battle royale game which revolves around shooting and survival. This title features various characters with unique personalities, which the players can pick based on their preference.

Do not let storage space and internet connection be the reason for being unable to enjoy games like Free Fire. If you are interested in playing battle royale titles like Free Fire, you can take a look at the list below which consists of offline games below 200 MB.

5 best offline Android games like Free Fire under 200 MB

These are the five best offline Android games like Free Fire that take up only 200 MB in your device:

1. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline (Image Credits: AppGrooves)

There are various game modes that you can indulge in Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline. The game's exciting modes range from Squad Mode to Team Battle.

Like Free Fire, this game offers powerful weapons with which you can kill your enemies easily. This game has received a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 115 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image Credits: Google Play)

One of the best features of this title is that it is compatible with both high-end and low-end devices. In this game, you get many options to customize your characters using various skins, like you could in Free Fire.

The game also offers various vehicles, which will make traveling around the map very easy for you. If you are well acquainted with battle-royale games, this title's controls will not be hard to grasp.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

3. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Free Survival: fire battlegrounds (Image Credits: Google Play)

Like Free Fire, this title is a battle royale game, which is all about surviving till the end. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds also provides you with realistic weapons for killing your enemies.

Advertisement

Stock up on supplies as soon as you land on the hostile battlefield to boost your health in case of injuries. This game also has easy controls and can run on low-end devices.

Size: 119 MB.

Download it from here.

4. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image Credits: Freed, YouTube)

When playing this game offline, you will get access to over 20 offline missions. If you get tired of playing the single-player campaigns, you can play this title online with your friends.

If you're eager for new missions, the weekly updates will quench your thirst. Like Free Fire, the PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game has a good range of guns. The game has also been appreciated for its simple and easy controls.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

5. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale (Image Credits: APKdone)

Advertisement

This game has successfully incorporated both MOBA and battle-royale elements in it, making it stand out from the rest. If you are a Free Fire player, the cartoonish characters with unique abilities will surely win your heart.

The game comes with regular content updates, which allow you to access various skins, arenas, and modes, etc. The matches in this game lasts for a short time, as every match include only 12 players in total.

Size: 102 MB

Download it from here.