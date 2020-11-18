5 best offline Android games like PUBG under 100 MB

PUBG is one of the best battle royale games that players can enjoy. Due to the immense popularity of PUBG, PUBG Mobile was introduced so that mobile gamers are not left out of the excitement.

Internet connection is a major requirement if one would want to enjoy PUBG and PUBG Mobile. Those who do not have sufficient space in their Android devices nor a proper internet connection can enjoy the games like PUBG given below.

Top 5 offline Android games like PUBG under 100 MB

These are the five best offline Android games like PUBG that will only take up 100 MB of storage space:

1. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Image via APKPure.com

Players will get Minecraft and PUBG vibes when they play this game with pixelated graphics and block-like characters. This game provides an option for players to switch between the first-person and the third-person mode.

The game is appreciated for its good range of weapons, such as pixel guns, pistols, AK, snipers, etc. The map has an area of 2 km * 2 km, and there can be a total of 10 players in a single match.

Size: 34 MB

You can download it from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Image via APKPure.com

Like PUBG, this game also has simple and intuitive controls, which are liked by many players. There are more than 20 offline missions, and players can get access to new missions whenever there is a weekly update.

The game also features an Army Military war mode that players can enjoy. If they get bored playing the Single Player campaigns, they can opt for the Online Multiplayer mode.

Size: 88 MB

You can download it from here.

3. Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

Image via APKPure.com

The basic rules of battle royale games are applicable to Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike as well. This 3D FPS game is meant for players who love to snipe in PUBG.

The game offers powerful weapons that players can pick up and use to shoot their enemies. The best combination of guns that they can opt for is a sniper and a machine gun.

Size: 42 MB

You can download it from here.

4. Shooting Squad Battle – Free Offline Shooting Game

Image via APKPure.com

The game offers a good range of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies, like PUBG. With each level, players will get access to different combat missions, which are exciting to complete.

Players can also select the Deathmatch mode when they get bored of battle royale matches. Like PUBG, this game has easy controls and immersive background music.

Size: 47 MB

You can download it from here.

5. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Image via APKPure.com

This title revolves around shooting and survival, like PUBG. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale offers many difficult missions, which players will have a fun time completing.

Like PUBG, this game also offers various military vehicles that one can use to travel from one place to another. This 3D FPS game has got 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 89 MB

You can download it from here.