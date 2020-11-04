5 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile under 500 MB

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game famous for its realistic graphics and engaging gameplay. Mobile gamers worldwide consider it to be one of the best titles in the BR genre. This popularity has also seen a healthy esports scene come up for this title.

PUBG Mobile has high-device requirements and takes up a lot of storage space. So, if players are looking for similar games that can run on low-end phones without an internet connection, they have can have a look a the list below.

Best offline Android alternatives to PUBG Mobile under 500 MB

These are five of the best such games that can be accessed from the Google Play Store:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Players can use various skins to customize and dress up their characters in different ways in this game, like they did in PUBG Mobile. This title also gets appreciated for its simple and easy gameplay.

ScarFall has a good arsenal of weapons that helps players choose the best gun to kill enemies quickly, like they did in PUBG Mobile. There are also various vehicles in this game that will make navigation across the map easier for gamers.

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image Credits: Oddman Games (YouTube)

Even though this title is primarily a shooter, it does have survival elements, like PUBG Mobile. With over 50 million downloads, this game has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

If the offline mode is chosen, there are many challenging single-player campaigns to complete. If players enjoyed sniping while playing PUBG Mobile, they would enjoy Cover Fire, too, because of the Online Sniper tournaments.

Size: 338 MB

Download it from here.

3. DEAD TRIGGER – Offline Zombie Shooter

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This title is one of the best zombie survival-shooters that players can play. If they enjoyed the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile, then they will love killing these bloodthirsty undead in DEAD TRIGGER as well.

Like PUBG Mobile, this game also gets appreciation for its collection of weapons and controls. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded over 10 million times.

Size: 194 MB

Download it from here.

4. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

One of the best aspects of this title is that it can efficiently run on low-end Android devices. Players will not have difficulty getting used to the gameplay as the general rules of PUBG Mobile are followed in this game.

Like PUBG Mobile, the ultimate goal is to survive till the end. Swag Shooter also offers various customization options that allow players to dress up their characters in any way they want.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

5. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Image Credits: Fire Gaming (YouTube)

This title also revolves around survival and shooting, like PUBG Mobile. With over 100 million downloads, it has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Offline Commando offers exclusive assault mission challenges that players can complete. This game also has various unique weapons to choose from, which plays a vital role in defeating enemies.

Size: 62 MB

Download it from here.