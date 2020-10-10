5 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that is a lighter, more compact version of PUBG Mobile. It has low system requirements and is compatible with both high and low-end devices.

Interestingly, there are many offline BR games that you can play in your Android device. If you do not have enough space on your device and are looking for titles like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB, you have come to the right place.

Best offline alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite on Google Play Store

These are five of the best such games under 200 MB:

1. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

This game has both MOBA and battle royale elements, which will surely entertain you. Heroes Strike features many cartoonish characters with unique abilities that you can play with to win battles.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title also gets regular content updates that will give you access to skins, arenas, modes, etc. Matches last for a very short duration, as every game has only 12 players.

Size: 99 MB

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

The best part about this title is that you can play it offline as well as online. After completing 20 offline missions, you can invite your friends for a match online.

PVP Shooting Battle also guarantees that you will also get access to new missions with the weekly update. If you have played PUBG Mobile Lite, it will require very less effort to understand the gameplay of this title.

Size: 88 MB

3. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

This is a battle royale game which is a lot like PUBG Mobile Lite as it is compatible with both high as well as low-end phones. Swag Shooter also has a favourable rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store.

Needless to say, your ultimate goal will be to survive till the end in order to win the match. You can use both guns and scopes to increase your chances of killing enemies.

Size: 168 MB

4. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Free Survival: fire battlegrounds is an offline Android game which is all about survival and shooting. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the weapons provided in this title are also realistic.

Make sure that you waste no time in gathering weapons and supplies as soon as you land. Even if you have a low-end phone, you need not worry, as this title can run smoothly on low-end devices.

Size: 120 MB

5. DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter

DEAD TRIGGER is one of the best zombie apocalypse survival games that you can play. With over 10 million downloads, it has an excellent rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.

This game is not a battle royale title, but you have to gather vital essentials to defend yourself, like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite. Make sure that you use powerful weapons to kill the zombies.

Size: 194 MB

