5 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game which is specifically made for players with low-end devices. Its low system requirements ensure that every player has a good gaming experience, whether it is on a high-end smartphone or a low-end device.

While PUBG Mobile Lite requires an internet connection to run, there are many offline battle royale games that you can play in your Android device.

5 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite that are under 500 MB in size

Here are five of the best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for Android devices under 500 MB:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is an online shooting game with survival elements and strategic challenges. Its gameplay is very simple and easy to understand.

The game gives you the option to customise your character in different ways, just like in PUBG Mobile Lite. You can also choose from a large variety of vehicles to make your navigation easier.

Size: 353 MB

Download the game here.

2. DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter

DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter (Image Credits: Google Play)

While DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter is not a battle royale game, it still has a few similarities with PUBG Mobile Lite. In this game, you will have to gather vital essentials to protect and defend yourself from bloodthirsty zombies

With a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, this game is undoubtedly one of the best zombie apocalypse survival games that you can play. It also has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Size: 194 MB

Download the game here.

3. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image Credits: Google Play)

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game is a battle royale game which has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, it is compatible with both high-end and low-end phones.

This game has all the traditional features of a battle royale game. Your ultimate goal will be to kill your opponents before they kill you and to survive until the end of a match.

Size: 168 MB

Download the game here.

4. Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline (Image Credits: AppGrooves)

If you liked Minecraft, you will definitely be drawn into the pixelated graphics and block-like characters of Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline. This battle royale game has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

This game comes with an auto-shooting feature, so you will not have to worry if you are not confident with shooters.

Size: 94 MB

Download the game here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image Credits: FREED, YouTube)

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 offers 20 offline missions for you to complete. If you are tired of playing the game by yourself, you can even invite your friends for a match online.

The game also has weekly updates which will give you access to new missions. It has simple controls, so if you are a PUBG Mobile Lite player, you will easily understand the gameplay.

Size: 88 MB

Download the game here.