5 best offline battle royale games like PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store

Upon release, PUBG Mobile redefined the genre of battle royale games and quickly rose in popularity to become one of the most loved mobile games ever, with a massive community of fans. That is precisely why the news of its ban in India came as a shock to many fans.

However, the absence of PUBG Mobile in the gaming scene has allowed many other titles to come to the forefront. Some have managed to create a tremendous offline approach to the battle royale genre and are worth a try for Android users.

Five best offline battle royale alternatives PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

ScarFall is one of the Indian mobile games that have been made as clones of PUBG Mobile. It features both an online multiplayer battle royale mode and other offline game modes for users to enjoy.

With tons of weapons to use, vehicles to explore maps, and plenty of matches to win, this title is a must-try for fans of PUBG Mobile.

Download the game here.

2. Cover Fire

Image credits: APKPure.com

Cover Fire is a 3D shooting game that uses decent visuals and various game modes to create an all-immersive experience for fans of offerings like PUBG Mobile. It also has both online and offline gameplay.

The offline single-player mode involves a story mode and more than a few campaigns for the player to finish. This title even has a great zombie mode for gamers to take on the undead!

Download the game here.

3. Swag Shooter

Image credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter is yet another Indian mobile game that is inspired by the action-packed gameplay of PUBG Mobile. This title even adds its spin to the battle royale gameplay by giving each player three chances to respawn and win as the last man standing.

It also features offline single-player modes for users who wish to play so. All in all, this game creates a well-executed shooting experience for fans of the genre.

Download the game here.

4. PVP Shooting Battle 2020

Image credits: APKPure.com

PVP Shooting Battle is a clone of PUBG Mobile that adds many new features to its gameplay, such as an offline singleplayer mode. There are over 20 offline missions for players to undertake and have fun with!

This game has easy to master controls as well as a ton of weapons to choose from. It even features a military mode.

Download the game here.

5. Survival Battleground Free Fire

Image credits: APKPure.com

Survival Battleground Free Fire is a game that borrows a lot of its gameplay elements from other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. However, it features offline gameplay, allowing users to play in a single-player mode.

This game has a similar shooting interface to a lot of other games in the same genre and offers plenty of challenges, such as the zombie and sniper modes.

Download the game here.