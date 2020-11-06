5 best offline games like Age of Empires on Google Play Store

Age of Empires is a real-time strategy game where players need to build their own kingdom and choose an army to run their empire. However, the game is not available on the mobile platform, to the dismay of thousands of fans.

With that in mind, we have listed five of the best offline games like Age of Empires that players can download from Google Play Store

5 best offline games that are similar to Age of Empires on Google Play Store

1. Age of Ottoman

Age of Ottoman (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Age of Ottoman has a historical backdrop like Age of Empires. Players can even use special powers when commanding Byzantine or Turkish soldiers on the battlefield.

The game can be played in the single-player mode or with friends over a local area network. It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

2. Age of Strategy

Age of Strategy (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Advertisement

As the name suggests, Age of Strategy is a strategy game where players have to plan out and take part in intense battles. They can also use spells that can be bought with gems to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

Age of Strategy has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

3. War of Kings

War of Kings (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

War of Kings is also a strategy game like Age of Empires. The game has a variety of civilizations, including the Turkish civilization, the Spanish civilization, the Vietnamese civilization and the Indian civilization, for players to be a part of.

Advertisement

Players can even summon dragons to destroy their enemies. The game has engaging gameplay and simple controls.

Download the game from here.

4. Battle of Polytopia – A Civilization Strategy Game

Battle of Polytopia – A Civilization Strategy Game (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Players who like pixelated graphics and strategy games will definitely enjoy Battle of Polytopia. With over 5 million downloads, this game has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

5. Age of Dynasties: Medieval Games, Strategy & RPG

Age of Dynasties: Medieval Games, Strategy & RPG (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Age of Dynasties is similar to Age of Empires vibes as players will have to build their empires and make strategic decisions to wage wars. Players can also be a part of many historical events in this medieval strategy game.

Advertisement

From royal weddings to political agendas, players will assume the role of a king/queen to determine what’s best for their kingdom.

Download the game from here.