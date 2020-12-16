5 best offline games like COD Mobile for Android devices

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is currently one of the most popular FPS games on the mobile platform. The game, which is published by Activision and Garena, is known for its realistic graphics and adrenaline-packed matches.

COD Mobile requires an active internet connection to run. However, an internet connection is not easy for everyone to access.

Players who are looking for offline games like COD Mobile can instead check out the list of games below.

5 best offline games that are similar to COD Mobile for Android devices

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Like COD Mobile, Cover Fire boasts realistic graphics and a decent arsenal of weapons. Players who want to play the game offline can take part in single-player challenges. They can also be a part of the exciting Online Sniper Tournaments.

The game has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Advertisement

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image via COM GAMING, YouTube)

If players want to try out PVP Shooting Battle 2020 without using the internet, they will have to opt for the offline missions. There are over 20 offline missions but players will get access to new ones via the weekly update.

Players can enjoy both single-player campaigns as well as the online multiplayer mode. Like COD Mobile, the controls of this game are very easy to understand.

Download the game from here.

3. Gun Strike Call for Duty - Offline Shooting

Gun Strike Call for Duty - Offline Shooting (Image via Google Play)

The theme of Gun Strike Call for Duty is counter-terrorism. Players can be a part of modern warfare shooting missions in this game.

Advertisement

This game has a good collection of weapons which ranges from sniper rifles to assault guns, like COD Mobile. Players can also access new guns by making in-game purchases.

Download the game from here.

4. Infinity Black Ops – Offline Action Games 2020 FPS

Infinity Black Ops – Offline Action Games 2020 FPS (Image via ShaniYT, YouTube)

In Infinity Black Ops, players will have to go up against terrorists and eliminate them. They are advised to use strategy to win matches.

This game has realistic graphics, and its controls are beginner-friendly.

Download the game from here.

5. Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action

Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action (Image via DCGamerTV, YouTube)

The main objective of players in Black Ops SWAT is to complete various missions and survive. Like COD Mobile, this game also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can choose from.

Advertisement

Black Ops SWATe takes up less than 50 MB of space and is compatible with both low-end and high-end Android devices.

Download the game from here.