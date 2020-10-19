5 best offline games like Garena Free Fire under 100 MB

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that juxtaposes all the traditional elements of the genre with new and unique features such as characters that have unique abilities that can aid the player on the battleground.

The game takes more than 500 MB of storage space and requires an internet connection to run. However, if you are unable to run Free Fire on your device due to connection issues, here are a few similar offline games under 100 MB that you can download and play.

5 best offline games like Garena Free Fire that are under 100 MB in size

1. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale (Image Credits: APKdone)

As the title suggests, Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale has both MOBA and battle royale elements. This game features many cartoonish characters with special abilities which will remind you of the Free Fire characters.

The regular content updates in this game will periodically give you access to new skins, arenas and modes. Each match involves only 12 players in total.

Size: 99 MB

Download the game from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image Credits: Freed, YouTube)

Like Free Fire, PVP Shooting Battle 2020 is compatible with both high and low-end devices. There are as many as 20 missions that you can complete in this game without any access to the internet.

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 also offers new missions with weekly updates. If you get bored playing by yourself, you can invite your friends and enjoy the game online.

Size: 88 MB

Download the game from here.

3. Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline (Image Credits: AppGrooves)

With a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store, Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline is liked for its easy gameplay and simple controls.

From Squad Mode to Team Battle, there are many game modes that you can try out in Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline. The game also has a good arsenal, which includes powerful cyber weapons that you can use to easily wipe out your enemies.

Size: 94 MB

Download the game from here.

4. Desert Battleground

Desert Battleground (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

If you are well-acquainted with battle royale games, the controls of Desert Battleground will not be difficult for you to operate. This game will certainly remind you of the Kalahari map in Free Fire as it has a desert as its backdrop.

Since the game takes place in a sandy desert, make sure that you pick out the best places for cover as you can easily be spotted. While fighting/fleeing from your enemy, don’t forget to keep a close eye on the danger zone.

Size: 98 MB

Download the game from here.

5. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds (Image Credits: Google Play)

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds will surely give you Minecraft and Free Fire vibes. With a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store, this game gives players an option to either play in the first-person mode or the third-person mode.

Each match sees 10 players parachuting down on a map of 2 km*2 km, where they fight to become the last person standing. Like most battle royale games, Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds provides you with a variety of weapons that you can use to eliminate your opponents.

Size: 34 MB

Download the game from here.