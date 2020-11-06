5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is an immensely famous battle royale game loved by players all over the world. It gets appreciated for its controls, graphics, and entertaining gameplay.

Many players are often deprived of playing PUBG Mobile because of its high-device requirements. But they need not fret. Those with internet issues, who do not have high-end devices, can check out these similar games that can be played offline and are below 100 MB.

Five best offline Android replacements for PUBG Mobile

These are five of the best such titles that players can download from the Google Play Store:

1. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Image Credits: Freed, YouTube

This is a battle royale game that offers as many as 20 missions, which players can complete offline. They also have the choice to play with friends online.

Like PUBG Mobile, this title also has a collection of realistic weapons that players can use to kill enemies. PVP Shooting Battle also comes up with regular updates, which gives players access to new missions.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

2. Desert Battleground

Image Credits: APKPure.com

The controls of this title will not be very difficult for battle royale players to understand. As Desert Battleground is based on a desert map, it will remind gamers of the Miramar map in PUBG Mobile.

The sandy desert gives players very few options to find suitable cover, but a good hiding place can be located with a little bit of effort. Players are also advised to keep a close eye on the danger zone.

Size: 98 MB

Download it from here.

3. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Both PUBG Mobile and Survival Battleground revolve around shooting and survival. This title offers various challenging missions that players have to complete.

There are also military vehicles that gamers can use to travel from one place to another. As proof of its popularity, this 3D FPS game has been downloaded over five million times from the Google Play Store.

Size: 89 MB

Download it from here.

4. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds

Image Credits: APKPure.com

It will not take long for players to feel that this game is a cross between Minecraft and PUBG Mobile. They can also switch between the first-person and the third-person modes in this title.

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds offers a map of 2x2 km where ten players have to battle it out to be the last person alive. From pixel guns to pistols, this title has a good range of weapons.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.

5. Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

Image Credits: APKPure.com

The basic rules of PUBG Mobile apply to this battle arena game. This 3D FPS title is a good choice for players who love to snipe and shoot enemies from afar.

Players can pick a total of two guns and use these as they deem fit. Hopeless Unknown also offers supplies that players can pick so that they can rejuvenate their health whenever they get hurt.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.