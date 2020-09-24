5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB

PUBG Mobile was a very famous battle royale game, played widely in India before it got banned a few days ago. If you are still heartbroken over the same, cheer up, as Google Play Store will offer you many similar titles to play online as well as offline.

Offline Android games allow many mobile gamers to enjoy playing even without an internet connection. This article will give you the best of both by recommending offline Android games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB.

Five best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB

These are some of the best such titles that you can try:

1. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: Google Play

Swag Shooter is a BR game like PUBG Mobile which is compatible with both high and low-end phones. You should give this title a try since it has a rating of four stars in Google Play Store.

Like any other battle royale game, your ultimate goal will be to remain the last person surviving. This title will offer you both guns and scopes, which you can use to kill enemies.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image Credits: FREED (YouTube)

This title offers more than 20 offline missions that you can enjoy. Once you complete the single-player campaigns, you can also play this title with friends online.

You will also get access to new missions with the weekly update, as this game guarantees the same. If you have played PUBG Mobile, the controls will be straightforward to grasp.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

3. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: APKPure.com

As assumed from the name, this offline Android game has survival-shooting as its core theme. Like PUBG Mobile, it also offers realistic weapons that you can use to defeat enemies.

So gather your weapons and supplies if you want to be the last person standing in this fast-paced title. The best part about this game is that it can run smoothly on low-end phones.

Size: 120 MB.

Download it from here.

4. DEAD TRIGGER: Offline Zombie Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

If you want some scary action to indulge in, try playing this game, which has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. It also has an excellent rating of 4.5 stars.

Even though this title is not from the BR genre, you need to gather vital essentials to defend yourself from zombies, which will definitely give you PUBG Mobile vibes. It also offers powerful weapons that you can use to put an end to the undead.

Size: 194 MB

Download it from here.

5. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image Credits: Nox

If you are looking for a simple battle royale game, the gameplay of this title is undoubtedly fun. It might not have realistic graphics, but the cartoonish characters will definitely win your heart.

You get access to skins, arenas, modes, etc. via the regular content updates, just like you did in PUBG Mobile. Every match has 12 players in total, in case you were wondering.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.