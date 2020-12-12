5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB on Google Play Store

The realistic graphics and engaging gameplay of PUBG Mobile is appreciated by many battle-royale fans all over the world. 100 players land on a hostile island and strive to be the last player standing.

PUBG Mobile takes up a significant amount of space and requires an internet connection to run. So, players who do not have access to either of those things, can try these offline games which are under 300 MB.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 300 MB on the Google Play Store

These are five of the best offline games like PUBG Mobile available on the Google Play Store:

1. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via Anonymous YT (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this title revolves around shooting and survival. Players will have to pick up guns and explosives, along with supplies, when they land on the dangerous battleground.

The realistic graphics and immersive audio have drawn appreciation, but the controls drew criticism. Apart from this, the game is compatible with low-end phones and requires less than 200 MB of space.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via Bluster X (YouTube)

Swag Shooter is also a battle-royale game just like PUBG Mobile. Players get the option to jazz up their characters by customizing their appearances as per their choice.

Out of the vehicles available, players can board trains and use helicopters to travel from one place to another. Players can also pick up scopes along with guns to improve their aim.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

3. DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline - Shooting Games

Image via Bubba Gaming (YouTube)

Players will be reminded of the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile while playing this game. The main objective for players will be to put an end to the bloodthirsty zombies prowling around.

The Battle Pass in the game is an easy way for players who are interested in collecting special items. This title can be downloaded for free and has a solid rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 131 MB

Download it from here.

4. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Image via Fire Gaming (YouTube)

Players who liked to snipe in PUBG Mobile will enjoy playing this survival-shooter game. The title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

The exclusive assault mission challenges offered by the game are exciting to complete. The game has a good arsenal of weapons, all of which will help the players defeat their enemies with ease.

Size: 48 MB

Download it from here.

5. Shooting Squad Battle – Free Offline Shooting Game

Image via Google Play

Like PUBG Mobile, this title offers a good range of weapons which can be utilized by players to defeat their enemies. The game also has easy controls which battle-royale gamers will have no problem getting used to.

With each level, different combat missions are available to players, all of which are entertaining to complete. Apart from the battle-royale mode, players can also take part in Team Deathmatches.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.