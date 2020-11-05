PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games known for its realistic graphics and engaging gameplay. The goal of the players is to shoot their opponents in order to be the last player standing.

A major disadvantage of PUBG Mobile is that it is not compatible with low-end devices. Players who do not have a high-end phone can check out these games, which are under 400 MB and can run smoothly on low-end devices.

5 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB

These are five Android games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB that can be played without an internet connection:

1. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Image Credits: Fire Gaming (YouTube)

Players who liked sniping in PUBG Mobile will surely enjoy playing this sniper-shooter game. This game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and is liked by players for its graphics and gameplay.

The exclusive assault mission challenges are the highlight of this title. The game also offers powerful weapons that the players can use to shoot their enemies in the sniper-shooter mode.

Size: 49 MB

You can download it from here.

2. DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline - Shooting Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

With a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, this title has a simple objective of shooting zombies. The game has been appreciated for its simple controls and engaging gameplay.

Players who like the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile will surely get entertained while playing this game. They can also utilize the Battle Pass to collect special items in the game.

Size: 135 MB

You can download it from here.

3. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This one is a shooter game that has six special game types and over 124 shooter tasks. The title has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Over 50 types of weapons are offered in the game, and they can be upgraded, which is a cool feature liked by many players. Like the weapons in PUBG Mobile, these weapons are also realistic.

Size: 62 MB

You can download it from here.

4. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image Credits: Mobinarium (YouTube)

This simple game has both battle royale and MOBA elements in it. It comes up with new skins, arenas, modes, etc. through the regular content updates like PUBG Mobile.

The highlight of this title is the cartoonish characters that have their own unique abilities. The matches of this game lasts for a very short time compared to PUBG Mobile, as each match has a maximum of 12 players.

Size: 102 MB

You can download it from here.

5. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter is a battle royale game that is compatible with high-end as well as low-end devices. This title has got over one million downloads and a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Like PUBG Mobile, the ultimate goal of the players is to be the last person surviving. This title not only provides guns but also scopes that players can find while looting.

Size: 168 MB

You can download it from here.