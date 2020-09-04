5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile after the ban

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile and other games by the Indian government as part of their move to suspend Chinese apps, the country's mobile gaming industry has been taken over by a storm of disbelief and disappointment. Gamers are now looking for alternatives to their favorite battle royale game.

PUBG Mobile had inspired an entire generation of games, even offline ones that hoped to recreate the magic of online multiplayer battle royale titles. These offerings can be downloaded and played by anyone who would rather not play online games or don't have the internet bandwidth to play online. Without further ado, here are some of the best similar offline titles.

Five best offline games like PUBG Mobile after the ban

1) Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Image credits: APKPure.com

Scarfall is the perfect game to play when players need a bit of a PUBG Mobile dose. It mixes the BR gameplay of PUBG Mobile with a GTA feel. This title has both online and offline modes, allowing players to enjoy the combat even without an internet connection. Users can even track all their enemies on the minimap, in GTA style, and have an entire arsenal of weapons at their disposal to get rid of enemies.

2) Swag Shooter

Image credits: APKPure.com

Swag Shooter is another game that hopes to build on the legacy of PUBG Mobile by creating both an online and offline playing mode. The players get a BR experience as they are sent to fight enemies on an arena where they must fight and survive until the very end. This title has decent graphics and manages to do justice to the BR experience, despite being an offline offering.

3) Battleground's Survivor: Battle Royale

Image credits: APKPure.com

This game is exactly like PUBG Mobile, except that it is possible to play offline as well. Battleground's Survivor throws players in an arena where they must fight enemies, scavenge for weapons and gear, and emerge as the last man standing. It manages to keep alive the battle royale spirit and presents a decent gaming experience overall.

4) Desert Battleground

Image credits: APKPure.com

A game that takes players to a desert arena, where they have to face off with a bunch of enemies that are all out to get them, Desert Battleground can feel a lot like a battle royale game. This title allows for offline gameplay as well, making it an excellent alternative to PUBG Mobile if players don't have a good internet connection. It follows a similar pattern as well, where players have to hide, find guns, and then defeat enemies to be the last man standing.

5) Blood Rivals

Image credits: APKPure.com

Another clone of PUBG Mobile that takes its battle royale elements and reworks them to fit an offline game, Blood Rivals allow players to drop down to an arena, where they will scavenge and survive, while also killing enemies. This game has decent controls and graphics, and can be tried by any fan of PUBG Mobile if they wish to try an offline title.