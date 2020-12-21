The 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile KR version

Due to the ban placed on PUBG Mobile, many battle royale fans in India have opted for PUBG Mobile KR version. The gameplay is similar to the original, hence, players did not have to face any difficulty getting used to it.

PUBG Mobile KR version also requires an internet connection to run. So, players who do not have access to the internet can try out the following games which are a lot like PUBG Mobile KR version.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile KR version

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

There are many similarities to the gameplay of PUBG Mobile KR version and ScarFall. Players can make use of various vehicles; including trains and helicopters to reach the safe zone in time.

The game has a good collection of weapons to choose from. Another cool feature of this title is that it allows players to respawn up to 3 times, which in turn increases their chances of survival.

Download it here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Not only can this game be played offline, but it is also compatible with low-end devices. Like PUBG Mobile KR version, the ultimate goal is survival.

This game gives players the chance to customize their characters using various skins and accessories. Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun, along with supplies when looting.

Download it here.

3. Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, the controls of this game are easy to pick up. It also comes with the feature of auto-shooting, which simplifies the shoot experience.

The semi-pixelated graphics of this game are appreciated by players. This game makes certain that their players have a fun time shooting their enemies with cool weapons like plasma-assault rifles and laser katanas.

Download it here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Google Play

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, this title also has a cool array of weapons that players can use to protect themselves. Players can also get rewards by clicking the reward button in the game.

Players can play this title on a low-end Android device and enjoy the graphics offered by the game. With over one million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, the theme of this game revolves around shooting and survival. Players can choose from over 20 offline missions and get access to new ones after the weekly update.

Players can also enjoy the online multiplayer mode, Army War mode and a single-player mode. The controls of this game are easy to understand and beginner-friendly.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.