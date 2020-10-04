5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that gets appreciated for its graphics, gameplay, and controls. This title is loved by many as it can run on both high and low-end devices.

Mobile gamers often choose offline games as they can be enjoyed even without an internet connection. So, if you have a low-specs phone but still want to play games like PUBG Mobile Lite, check out these offline titles.

Best offline alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite on 1 GB RAM Androids

These are five of the best such games that you can try out:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: Medium

This title should be on top of your list if you want to enjoy battle royale games without an internet connection. The gameplay of ScarFall is simple and easy to understand, just like PUBG Mobile Lite.

This offering has enough vehicles and weapons that you can use to kill enemies. It is also compatible with low-end devices, taking up less than 500 MB of space.

Download it from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: Google Play

This BR title has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store, so you can give it a try. More importantly, Swag Shooter will not even take up 200 MB on your Android device.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, your ultimate goal will be to survive till the end. This title offers scopes that can be equipped on to guns, to increase your chances of spotting and killing enemies.

Download it from here.

3. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This offline Android game has survival-shooting as its core theme. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, it also offers realistic weapons and vehicles that you can use to win matches.

Your main aim in Free Survival will be to gather weapons and supplies by looting shelters and buildings as soon as you land on the battlefield. Make sure you last till the end in this fast-paced shooter.

Download it from here.

4. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image Credits: Nox

This title is a simple battle royale game that is fun to play. Even though it does not have realistic graphics, Heroes Strike does offer cute, cartoonish characters that will indeed become your favourite.

The regular updates that this game gets, like PUBG Mobile Lite, will give you access to skins, arenas, modes, etc. Since every match has only 12 players in total, they last for a short time.

Download it from here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image Credits: FREED (YouTube)

There are many single-player campaigns and 20 offline missions that this title offers. PVP Shooting also allows you to enjoy yourself with your friends online.

This game guarantees that you will get access to new missions with weekly updates. The controls are comfortable and will not be much of an issue if you are a PUBG Mobile Lite player.

Download it from here.