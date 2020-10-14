5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of the revolutionary battle royale sensation, PUBG Mobile. The game was specifically created for players with low-end devices so that they can enjoy the battle royale experience without any lag.

If you enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite but find yourself in a position where it's difficult to get an internet connection, the offline games listed below are for you.

5 best offline games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite for Android devices with 2 GB RAM

Here are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile Lite which are compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices:

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games (Image Credits: Google Play)

Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games has survival elements like PUBG Mobile Lite and is one of the best shooting games which is available below 500 MB. The missions in the story mode are quite difficult to complete.

You will play the game as the leader of your team, and your main duty will be to kill terrorists. The game offers a large variety of weapons that you can use in your mission.

Download the game here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Advertisement

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image Credits: Google Play)

As the name suggests, Swag Shooter is a battle royale game that has all the traditional elements of the genre. It can run easily on a 2 GB RAM Android device and is, therefore, compatible with both high-end as well as low-end phones.

You can also choose to play this game online with your friends.

Download the game here.

3. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image Credits: FREED, YouTube)

The gorgeous 3D graphics and the exciting offline missions of PVP Shooting Battle 2020 will win you over as soon as you start playing the game. This is one of the best offline third-person action-adventure games that you can find.

Advertisement

The game has simple and intuitive controls, just like PUBG Mobile Lite, and will only take up a meagre 88 MB in your Android device.

Download the game here.

4. Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline (Image Credits: AppGrooves)

If you like games with pixelated graphics and block-like characters, you will surely like Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

If you are a PUBG Mobile Lite player, you will definitely find similarities between the map in Battle Royale Fire Force and the Varenga map. The game also has an auto-shooting feature that will make it easier for you to shoot your enemies.

Download the game here.

5. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Advertisement

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a battle royale game which has many similarities with PUBG Mobile Lite when it comes to gameplay.

The game has good graphics and easy controls. It also has a wide variety of vehicles that you can use to travel from one part of the map to another.

Download the game here.