5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 400 MB

Mobile gamers who do not have the luxury of downloading PUBG Mobile due to their low-end devices often choose PUBG Mobile Lite as it can run smoothly on such phones. Both these games belong to the battle royale genre and are known for their exciting gameplay.

BR games usually need an internet connection to run, but there are quite a few titles which can run without data as well. So, if you are looking for offline offerings like PUBG Mobile Lite under 400 MB, you have come to the right place.

Most suitable offline alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite under 400 MB

These are five of the best such titles that you can try:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: APKPure.com

In terms of gameplay and graphics, ScarFall comes close to PUBG Mobile Lite. It even has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store and is appreciated for its easy controls.

Your main motive will be to survive till the end and kill others trying to eliminate you. To ensure maximum damage while shooting enemies, make sure you pick a powerful gun!

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image Credits: Google Play

Cover Fire is one of the best shooting games with survival elements like PUBG Mobile Lite. It also has missions that you can complete in the story mode, which are quite challenging.

In this title, you will be assigned the role of a leader who will command a team to kill terrorists. It has a good arsenal of weapons, and you can pick the best guns to wipe out the terrorists.

Size: 318 MB

Download it from here.

3. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: Google Play

Swag Shooter is compatible with low-end devices, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. Since it is a battle royale game, you will have to move around the map with precision, and the intuitive controls will help you achieve this.

If you want to play with your squad, you can do so by inviting them after creating a private room in the game and then starting the match. This game also has helicopters and trains that will help you escape to the safe zone.

Size: 168 MB

Download it from here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: Google Play

You can download this battle royale title without second thoughts as it has a good rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store. Free survival will run smoothly on your Android device, and will also take up less storage space.

You have to fight your way through opponents to make sure that you are the last person surviving, like you did while playing PUBG Mobile Lite. Make sure to collect enough supplies to help maintain your health.

Size: 120 MB

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Image Credits: AppGrooves

Battle Royale Fire Force is a BR game which has pixelated graphics and block-like characters. Like Free survival, this title also has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Varenga, a map of PUBG Mobile Lite, has a few similarities with the map in this game. It also comes with the auto-shooting feature, which will make it easier for you to shoot enemies.

Size: 94 MB

Download it from here.