5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 50 MB on the Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that can run on low-end devices smoothly. It did not even take a lot of space in phones compared to other famous battle royale titles with good graphics like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile.

So, if you are in search of BR games like PUBG Mobile Lite that will take up minimal space on your device, you can check out the list below. These titles can also be played offline, which is an added advantage!

Best offline alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite under 50 MB for Androids

These are five of the best such offerings that you can download from the Google Play Store:

1. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds

This game is like a crossover between Minecraft and PUBG Mobile Lite. You can choose whether you want to play in the first-person or third-person modes, just like you could while playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

You will be provided with the necessary weapons to kill opponents, who will be spread around in a map of 2x2km. Grand Pixel also has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 34 MB

2. Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game can run smoothly on low-end devices. The graphics are not as great in comparison, but it does have an underlying theme of survival.

There are various military vehicles that you can use to navigate from one part of the map to the other. Free Battle Royale also ensures that you get access to the necessary weapons to kill enemies.

Size: 42 MB

3. Stickman Battle Royale

This game is famous for featuring funny stick figures who fight themselves to be the last one surviving. You have to defend yourself from these stick figures and kill them before they eliminate you.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, there is also a deathmatch mode that you can enjoy in Stickman Battle Royale. This title does not require a high-end device to run and will only take up a bit more than 20 MB.

Size: 21 MB

4. Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

This is one of the best battle arena games under 50 MB that you can get for free on the Google Play Store. The basic rules of PUBG Mobile Lite applies for Hopeless Unknown as well.

If you love sniping, then this 3D FPS game is the one you are looking for. Start looting for weapons as soon as you land in the battleground and gather enough supplies to restore your health whenever required.

Size: 42 MB

5. Survival Battleground Free Firing Battle Squad

This game will provide you with realistic weapons that will remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite. This offline shooting game is fast-paced and exciting to play.

You can play Survival Battleground with your friends online as well. You will have to fight 99 others and strive to be the last person standing to be crowned as the winner.

Size: 50 MB

