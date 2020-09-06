5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after the ban

PUBG Mobile Lite was perhaps the best pick from the lot when it came to battle royale games for low-end devices. It allowed the players to enjoy the same experience, without the need to have expensive smartphones.

While most of the battle royale games are online multiplayer, there are some that have garnered a cult fanbase just because they can be played offline. The games on this list are battle-royale titles like PUBG Mobile Lite that can be played online as well as offline.

Five best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite

These are five of the best offline games that will surely remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall. Image Credit: KruGames (YouTube).

This game comes closest to PUBG Mobile Lite when offline battle royale titles are considered. ScarFall is below 500 MB in size and can be easily played on both high-end and low-end devices.

The gameplay is not as challenging to get used to, and the controls are way too simple. A cool feature in this game will allow you to respawn for a maximum number of 3 times.

Download it from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online and Offline Battle Royale

Swag Shooter. Image Credit: Google Play.

As the name suggests, this battle-royale title can be played online as well as offline. While looting for supplies, you can also pick up scopes, like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite, and equip your gun so that you have a better aim while shooting your enemies.

You don’t even have to worry about storage space as the game is only 168 MB in size.

Download it from here.

3. Free Survival Battleground Fire: Battle Royale

Free Survival Battleground Fire. Image Credit: APKPure.com.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Survival Battleground Fire has survival shooting as its core theme. The game is set in the World War era, when unrest is at an all-time high.

You will have many missions to fulfil in this fast-paced, action-induced title. On top of that, the download size is just 89 MB.

Download it from here.

4. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike. Image Credit: Nox.

This game might not have realistic graphics like PUBG Mobile Lite, but it will surely win you over with its cartoonish characters. You will get regular content updates in this game like you did in PUBG Mobile Lite, which will give you access to skins, arenas, modes, etc.

Every match has 12 players, and the game promotes 3 vs 3 combat style of gameplay.

Download it from here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game. Image Credit: FREED (YouTube).

There are more than 20 offline missions that you can enjoy ticking off your list in this title. After completing the single-player campaigns, you can also play this it online along with your friends.

You will also get access to new missions with the weekly update. The controls are very easy to grasp, especially if you have played PUBG Mobile Lite.

Download it from here.