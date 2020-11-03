5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after server shutdown in India

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game that gets appreciated for its gameplay and graphics. It gives a chance to many BR enthusiasts to play, as it does not have high-device requirements.

Due to the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite and the subsequent server shutdown, Indian players have been left completely heartbroken. If you are one of these players, fret not, for here are a few similar games that you can play.

Best offline Android alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite after server shutdown in India

These are five of the best such titles that you can play from the Google Play Store:

1. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Image Credits: APKPure.com

If you are into pixelated graphics, then Fire Force's Minecraft-like characters will make it even more entertaining. The basic rules of PUBG Mobile Lite apply to this title as well, and hence, you will not face difficulty getting used to it.

The controls are simple, and the auto-shooting feature is a great help for beginners. You can download this battle royale game for free, and it has a good rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Image Credits: COM GAMING (YouTube)

If you want to play this title when you do not have any internet connection, there are 20 offline missions that you can complete. When you can access the internet, you can also play it online with friends.

You can get access to new missions with every update that the game comes up with. For PUBG Mobile Lite players, the gameplay of PVP Shooting Battle will be easy to understand and get used to.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image Credits: GameScott, YouTube

This game is appreciated for its graphics and gameplay, like PUBG Mobile Lite. It also offers an incredible arsenal of weapons that will allow you to choose some powerful guns to kill enemies.

You can increase your chances of survival by respawning three times, which is a unique feature of ScarFall. This title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded over a million times.

Download it from here.

4. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title is also compatible with both high as well as low-end phones. With over a million downloads, Swag Shooter has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

If you are lucky, you might come across a powerful gun and scope while looting for supplies. There are also many skins that you can use to customize your character as per your choice.

Download it from here.

5. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image Credits: Android Mods Apk

The realistic weapons offered by this title will remind you of PUBG Mobile Lite. You can go ahead and download this game without worries as it has a good rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Like other battle royale games, Free survival also revolves around shooting and survival. The best aspect about this offering is that it takes up only 119 MB of storage space and can run smoothly on low-end devices.

Download it from here.