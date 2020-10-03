PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, was designed to run on low-end mobile devices and is made specifically for players who couldn’t experience the PUBG Mobile gameplay due to the game's high specifications. However, since the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite in India, players have been forced to switch to other games.

While there are some obvious online alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite like Free Fire, there are also a few offline alternatives that you might want to try if your shaky internet connection ends up lagging your gameplay. These games are definitely worth a try and manage to create a gaming experience that is the closest thing to a battle royale without the actual use of WiFi.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite which allows both online multiplayer as well as offline single-player game modes.

The arsenal of weapons available to the users is decently-sized, and there are many maps to play on. The game has also got plenty of 4v4 modes to play in.

Download the game here.

2) Survival Battleground Free Fire

The offline game mode in Survival Battleground is also inspired by the action-packed gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite. In this game, players are thrown into an arena full of enemies who are looking to hunt you down.

The game has decent graphics as well as an easy-to-master interface for shooting. There are plenty of vehicles and weapons that will help players as they explore the vast map and take down their enemies.

Download the game here.

3) Swag Shooter

Swag Shooter is another Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite and borrows plenty of its gameplay from the latter. The game has both an online and offline mode.

Swag Shooter also has a customisable user interface, making it very easy to master the controls of the game.

Download the game here.

4) PVP Shooting Battle 2020

PVP Shooting Battle features mission-based gameplay that also includes a great offline mode for players to enjoy. With over 20 distinct missions to undertake, the game puts you right into the thick of combat and makes for a great shooting experience.

There is also a distinct militaristic feel to the game, especially with modes that focus solely on military missions and boot camp training modes.

Download the game here.

5) Stickman Battle Royale

Stickman Battle Royale is rendered in simple 2D graphics featuring badass stick figures. In this game, players have to overcome hordes of enemies coming their way in the massive battle arena.

The game feels a lot like PUBG Mobile Lite but features offline battles against AI enemies. The choice of weapons and the kind of combat mechanics resemble PUBG Mobile Lite a lot.

Download the game here.