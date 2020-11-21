PUBG Mobile is a renowned game which belongs to the battle-royale genre. It has high device requirements, which is why many players are not able to play it on their low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile also requires a stable internet connection to run. So, if players do not have access to the internet, but still want to enjoy titles like PUBG Mobile, they can check the list below for some recommendations.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile for low-end devices on the Google Play Store

These are five of the best offline games like PUBG Mobile for low-end devices on the Google Play Store:

1. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via APKPure.com

This game gives its players the option to customize their characters using various skins. The controls of this game are player-friendly, and PUBG Mobile fans will find it very easy to grasp.

Swag Shooter offers various vehicles which makes traversing the map easier. The weapons offered by this title are also powerful, which makes killing enemies a facile task as well.

Download it from here.

2. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Image via APKPure.com

The pixelated graphics of this battle-royale title will surely remind players of Minecraft. Like PUBG Mobile, players can switch between the first-person and the third-person mode, as per their preference.

This game includes weapons like pixel guns, pistols, snipers, and more, all of which are stylish and powerful. There can be a total of 10 players in one match, and hence, the matches last a very short time.

Download it from here.

3. Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

Image via APKPure.com

Players who loved to snipe in PUBG Mobile will feel right at home in this game. The basic rules of battle-royale games are followed by this title, so players will not have a difficult time getting acquainted to it.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons. Players must also look for a proper scope if they want to snipe like a pro.

Download it from here.

4. Survival Battleground Free Fire: Battle Royale

Image via APKPure.com

This title has survival-shooting as its main theme, and is all about being the last person standing. This 3D FPS game has been downloaded over 5 million times from the Google Play Store.

Players can get access to various difficult missions through this game. You can also use various military vehicles to travel from one place to another, as it is in PUBG Mobile.

Download it from here.

5. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Reddit

Like PUBG Mobile, this game also revolves around the core theme of shooting and survival. Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds is appreciated for its realistic graphics and beginner-friendly controls.

Players must scour the battleground as soon as they land in search of weapons and supplies. This title has got a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, and players can download this it for free.

Download it from here.